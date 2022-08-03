New case count of monkeypox cases in Allegheny County

Read on www.wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
PWSA showcases first steps toward 5-year, nearly $500 million modernization of Pittsburgh water system
PITTSBURGH — Highland II reservoir normally holds 125 million gallons of treated drinking water. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority was showcasing the work underway in the drained reservoir. That work is the first step in a five-year, nearly $500 million modernization. Watch the report from Highland...
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Westmoreland County
NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Westmoreland County is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Sheetz customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to...
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
Man in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in McKeesport Saturday morning. Allegheny County 911 dispatch was notified of a shooting at the intersection of Fremont Street and Versailles Avenue. First responders found a man shot in the head. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Allegheny...
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
Two males shot in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot in Homewood South early Saturday morning. Pittsburgh Zone 5 police officers responded to a nine-round ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Formosa Way. Officers found a crime scene but no victims at the location. Shortly afterward, two male gunshot...
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat
Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
Woman hit by car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood Thursday, police said. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Officers responded to the scene at Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies around 4 p.m. Police...
Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
Homemade explosive devices confiscated from Westmoreland County home
A man faces charges after homemade IEDs, guns and ammunition were all pulled from a Westmoreland County home. State police said they found the items during a search of the Penn Borough home of Roger Williams. Police said there were enough homemade explosive devices to level a house. "These are...
Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan Street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's...
Person injured in shooting in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
Pittsburgh weather: Scattered showers, isolated storm possible Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Clear and calm Wednesday night. A quiet start to the day Thursday, with scattered rain showers arriving in the afternoon. This will likely limit the temperatures to the mid/upper 80s. An unsettled pattern the next few days means that there will be a daily threat for a...
