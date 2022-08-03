Bridgerton cast: Where to follow the actors on Instagram

Read on netflixlife.com
First Kill Boss Blasts Netflix Over Sudden Cancellation As Twitter Backlash Grows
First Kill's Felicia D. Henderson spoke about Netflix's cancellation of the teen drama as social media backlash continued to grow.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Steve Harvey Lists Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle on His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution has been showcasing the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business. And according to Steve Harvey, these members on and off of his “Mount Rushmore of Comedians,” are who we have to thank for such heights.
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Chris Rock Gets a Goat Named 'Will Smith' From Kevin Hart as a Gift
At the Madison Square Garden in New York City, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart held their joint show on Saturday. Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was also the unannounced opener of the show. During an encore performance, Hart gifted Rock with a goat, as he considers him the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).
Chris Rock Says Will Smith Oscars Slap 'Hurt' but He 'Shook' It Off: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Chris Rock joked about promptly moving on after that controversial Oscars moment four months ago. During a stand-up show on Sunday alongside Kevin Hart at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, Rock said, "I'm not a victim, motherf---er," according to a report from Us Weekly. The comedian,...
Willow Smith Defends Dad Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap: He’s Only ‘Human’
Will Smith rocked the Oscars on Marc 27 when he infamously walked onstage and slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock. The outrage surrounding the incident hasn’t let up since then, but Will’s famous daughter Willow, 21, has now come to her dad’s defense. “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard in an interview published online today (August 5.) “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Terminal List’ Jumps to No. 2 as ‘Stranger Things’ Stays On Top
Click here to read the full article. Per Nielsen, Amazon Prime Video’s Chris Pratt-led thriller series “The Terminal List” was watched for 1.6 million minutes during the July 4-10 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on July 1. The series took the No. 2 position on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart this week, second only to “Stranger Things.” This viewing window marked the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2 of “Stranger Things” Season 4. Though it remains in the No. 1 position, and has broken several records including holding...
Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
16 Memes, Jokes, And Reactions To Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Breaking Up
“Thank U, Next (Kim’s Version)"
‘Toy Story’ Characters Go Viral For Embracing A Black Child At Disney World
A Black family in a viral video of Toy Story characters giving their children a warm embrace at Disney World said all Black children should experience that.
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Traumatized Them, And Their Stories Are YIKES
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock "Doesn't Need To Talk" To Will Smith: Report
He may be cracking jokes on stage about the slap that has caused him to remain a hot topic in pop culture circles, but according to sources, Chris Rock doesn't have any plans to sit down with Will Smith anytime soon. Last week, Smith stunned the internet when he surfaced with a video detailing his perspective on his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. While the actor seemed remorseful, Smith admitted that he did reach out to Rock, however, the comedian did not want to speak with him.
Steve Harvey Brings Up Miss Universe Error Backlash While Sharing Thoughts On Will Smith's Apology Video
Steve Harvey speaks about the Miss Universe error he made while sharing his thoughts on Will Smith’s apology video.
‘Virgin River’: Jack’s Romantic Past May Come Back to Haunt Him in Season 5
Jack's romantic past, namely his ex-wife, may come back to haunt what he and Mel are building in 'Virgin River' Season 5.
‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Director Peter Jackson’s Labor Of Love: “It Still Makes Me Smile” – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s mesmerizing Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back was supposed to be a six-hour immersion into the recording of Let It Be and the last live concert by rock music’s most famous band before they split up and headed toward solo careers. “I didn’t want to make the movie about the Beatles breaking up,” Jackson told Mike Fleming Jr. at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees panel. “It’s not a film about a band that’s breaking up — it’s about a band that’s trying not to break up.” But what was a final-cut director and bona...
