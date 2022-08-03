Solana Foundation says the hacked Solana users' addresses are tied to Slope mobile wallets and there's "no evidence" the Solana protocol was compromised (Andrew Hayward/Decrypt)

Read on nypressnews.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Following Solana Wallet Hack, Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Tells SOL Holders To Get Crypto Out of Mobile Platforms
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko says that the hack that compromised over 8,000 SOL holders’ wallets may be due to issues with mobile platforms. Early on Wednesday morning, blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that an attack on Solana wallets stemmed from a supply chain hack, which is when an outside party or provider with access to the victim’s data is compromised.
Microsoft warning for all users as hackers spotted using ‘unknown’ security flaws – there’s no fix
MICROSOFT users have been warned over a dangerous new spyware campaign targeting users around the world - and there is no fix for it. On Wednesday, the tech giant claimed that an Austrian company is posing as a risk analysis and business intelligence service provider. In fact, the company is...
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
laptopmag.com
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company
Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechSpot
Hackers target unsecured Amex and SnapChat sites to steal user data
Why it matters: An email-focused security firm released a blog post detailing a phishing attack targeting unsecured American Express and Snapchat sites. The identified exploit uses a known open redirect vulnerability that allows threat actors to specify a redirect URL, driving traffic to fraudulent sites designed to steal user information.
CoinTelegraph
Finance Redefined: Solana and Nomad bridge fall prey to exploits losing millions
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. This past week, the DeFi ecosystem saw two exploits, one after another, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars. First, cross-bridge token...
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to log into your Microsoft email account
Account holders for Microsoft email services are being targeted in a phishing campaign, according to security researchers from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz group. The objective behind the threat actors’ efforts is believed to be the breaching of corporate accounts in order to perform business email compromise (BEC) attacks. As reported...
Meet Lisk, A Blockchain Development Platform That Reports Letting Developers Build Blockchain Apps In JavaScript
Founded by Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows in 2016, Lisk is a blockchain app development platform aimed at “empowering more developers to build custom, scalable blockchain apps”. Lisk says its JavaScript-based software development kit comes with all the tools developers need to create a blockchain app even if...
Twitter patches flaw in its software that let a hacker named 'devil' steal phone numbers and email address from 5.4 million accounts that they sold for $30,000 each on the dark web
Twitter revealed the zero-day vulnerability that allowed a bad actor to compile a list of 5.4 million account profiles in December 2021 is now patched as of Friday. A zero-day vulnerability is a software flaw that is unknown to the parties responsible for the site and is live an open window for those lurking in the backend of the website.
CoinTelegraph
GitHub faces widespread malware attacks affecting projects, including crypto
Major developer platform GitHub faced a widespread malware attack and reported 35,000 “code hits” on a day that saw thousands of Solana-based wallets drained for millions of dollars. The widespread attack was highlighted by GitHub developer Stephen Lucy, who first reported the incident earlier on Wednesday. The developer...
Comments / 0