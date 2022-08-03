Embryos can count as dependents on Georgia state tax returns: For many families ‘there is no benefit at all,’ says analyst

Read on nypressnews.com
With federal relief payments unlikely, here are the 18 states giving money to residents to try to offset inflation
With no public plans for federal relief checks, more than a dozen states have proposed direct payments meant to help residents amid high inflation.
BET
Georgia Will Allow Fetuses To Be Claimed As Dependents On Tax Returns
Now that Georgia has implemented a six-week ban on abortion, the Georgia Department of Revenue said residents could claim embryos as dependents on tax returns. According to CBS News, the agency said as of July 20, "any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" is eligible for the state's individual income tax dependency exemption. Georgia residents could receive a $3,000 per dependent personal exemption if medical records are submitted for each embryo.
Child Tax Credit 2022: Will Biden Approve Family Security Act 2.0 Following Georgia's $3,000 Tax Deduction
Future parents in Georgia will be able to claim a tax deduction for their unborn children. Georgia is ramping down on anti-abortion rhetoric after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement comes after Georgia banned abortion once a detectable human heartbeat is heard.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
These States Are Adding Child Tax Credit Stimulus – Is Yours One?
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
CNET
Child Tax Credit: Could a New Senate Proposal Bring More Monthly Checks?
Since the end of the enhanced child tax credit payments in December, talks about extending the monthly checks have waned. But a new Senate proposal introduced by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, called the Family Security Act 2.0 (PDF), could bring the discussions back to life. The new proposal comes with...
How Biden Is Impacting Social Security in 2022
President Joe Biden inherited an underfunded, overextended Social Security program that was already crowded with aging baby boomers as dwindling funds dried up before the pandemic stressed the system...
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says
Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
IRS Identifies Tax Fraud Red Flags To Help Your Tax Professional Defend Against Data Theft
The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry are working together as the Security Summit to urge tax professionals to learn the signs of data theft in order to quickly protect...
Motley Fool
3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes -- Without Breaking the Law
Get ready to start paying the IRS less. Many people resent having to pay taxes to the IRS. There are steps you can take to lower your taxes without having to bend the rules in the slightest. Paying taxes is an unavoidable part of life. But that doesn't mean you...
Opinion: The New Inflation Reduction Act Won't Lower Inflation, but It Could Save You Money
Young federal government employees are leaving their jobs at higher rates than their older counterparts: report
Low pay was a chief concern among federal government workers under 30, according to the Partnership for Public Service.
Legal U.S. residency no longer required to receive Colorado benefits
With little notice, Colorado took a huge step this month toward becoming a refuge for undocumented immigrants.Driving the news: Legal U.S. residency is no longer required to obtain state and local government benefits, professional licenses or business permits under a law that took effect July 1.The 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis makes available state benefits, including dental care, mental health counseling and family services. It also expands eligibility for property tax, rent and utility subsidies. The estimated cost for expanding eligibility to immigrants is $12 million a year, according to a legislative analysis.What to watch: The city of...
Democrats go with ‘the least bad’ tax
The new excise tax on stock buybacks will satisfy Sinema while not alienating business — at least too much.
money.com
The IRS Wants to Change the Crypto Question on Tax Returns (Again)
When you file your 2022 taxes, you’re likely to come across a new question about cryptocurrencies right on the first page of your tax return. But it might look a little different than in years past. The IRS first added a crypto question to the top of Form 1040...
