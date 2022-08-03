ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Embryos can count as dependents on Georgia state tax returns: For many families ‘there is no benefit at all,’ says analyst

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Georgia Will Allow Fetuses To Be Claimed As Dependents On Tax Returns

Now that Georgia has implemented a six-week ban on abortion, the Georgia Department of Revenue said residents could claim embryos as dependents on tax returns. According to CBS News, the agency said as of July 20, ​​"any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" is eligible for the state's individual income tax dependency exemption. Georgia residents could receive a $3,000 per dependent personal exemption if medical records are submitted for each embryo.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Return#Dependents#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Supreme Court#Department Of Revenue#The U S Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes -- Without Breaking the Law

Get ready to start paying the IRS less. Many people resent having to pay taxes to the IRS. There are steps you can take to lower your taxes without having to bend the rules in the slightest. Paying taxes is an unavoidable part of life. But that doesn't mean you...
INCOME TAX
Axios Denver

Legal U.S. residency no longer required to receive Colorado benefits

With little notice, Colorado took a huge step this month toward becoming a refuge for undocumented immigrants.Driving the news: Legal U.S. residency is no longer required to obtain state and local government benefits, professional licenses or business permits under a law that took effect July 1.The 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis makes available state benefits, including dental care, mental health counseling and family services. It also expands eligibility for property tax, rent and utility subsidies. The estimated cost for expanding eligibility to immigrants is $12 million a year, according to a legislative analysis.What to watch: The city of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy