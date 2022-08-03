Harrisburg police searching for man allegedly responsible for running over motorcyclist

Read on www.fox43.com
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old. Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
York Man Sentenced In Downtown Lancaster Fire
LANCASTER – A York man was sentenced to 1 ½ to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to starting the fire that caused about $73,000 in damage to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. 32-year-old Brandon Walburn pleaded guilty to arson, criminal mischief and other charges. On December 12, 2021 around 3:02 a.m., Lancaster City Fire & Police were dispatched to the first block of W. King Street for the report of a building fire. Responders discovered the fire had started at a portable toilet and was spreading to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Walburn must pay over $87,000 in restitution. Authorities obtained and analyzed video footage from multiple locations in downtown Lancaster to track Walburn as the person responsible for deliberately setting the fire.
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police
A man who "intentionally struck" a motorcyclist and drove over him in central Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene, police state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. Francisco Rivera-Montanez, 45, is wanted for attempted homicide in connection to this serious incident, police say. Harrisburg Bureau of police officers were first...
