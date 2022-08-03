Harrisburg police searching for man allegedly responsible for running over motorcyclist

LANCASTER – A York man was sentenced to 1 ½ to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to starting the fire that caused about $73,000 in damage to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. 32-year-old Brandon Walburn pleaded guilty to arson, criminal mischief and other charges. On December 12, 2021 around 3:02 a.m., Lancaster City Fire & Police were dispatched to the first block of W. King Street for the report of a building fire. Responders discovered the fire had started at a portable toilet and was spreading to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Walburn must pay over $87,000 in restitution. Authorities obtained and analyzed video footage from multiple locations in downtown Lancaster to track Walburn as the person responsible for deliberately setting the fire.

