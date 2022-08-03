ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Call for 8.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.5.2022 — Replacing Charlie Crist — DeSantis Suspends Controversial State Attorney— More...

One of the most closely-watch Republican congressional races in Florida is the contest in the 13th District between Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Kevin Hayslett, to replace Rep. Charlie Crist. This race has gotten ugly. While her popularity among voters continues to grow, Luna is the target. Hayslett has...
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow

'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
The outlook for an abortion rights amendment in Florida

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Reverberation — The surprising outcome of Tuesday’s vote in Kansas where a proposal to strip abortion rights out of that state’s constitution was overwhelmingly defeated has sparked some to wonder if Florida voters could act as well. Coming soon?— During a televised...
