Last Call for 8.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Read on floridapolitics.com
Related
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.5.2022 — Replacing Charlie Crist — DeSantis Suspends Controversial State Attorney— More...
One of the most closely-watch Republican congressional races in Florida is the contest in the 13th District between Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Kevin Hayslett, to replace Rep. Charlie Crist. This race has gotten ugly. While her popularity among voters continues to grow, Luna is the target. Hayslett has...
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis sending message to all Florida prosecutors?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is removing a state attorney from Hillsborough County for not agreeing to enforce certain laws, including abortion laws.
Strategist: Florida Gov. DeSantis Not “Distancing” From Trump, But Charting Own Path
During an appearance Monday on the C-SPAN show Washington Journal, nationally prominent Republican media strategist Adam Goodman of Tampa dismissed chatter that DeSantis is distancing himself from Trump. “I don’t think … it’s as much keeping his distance as charting his own path,” Goodman said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andrew Warren To Hold Press Conference In Cold Case Murder, Post Suspension From Florida Gov. DeSantis
This afternoon, Andrew Warren will announce a major development in connection with a cold case murder investigation that was launched by the Hillsborough State Attorney Office’s Conviction Review Unit, according to a press release. This press conference comes after his suspension announcement on Thursday by Gov. Ron
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.4.22
Your day is better when you start it with a first read on what's happening in Florida politics. Six years ago, the very first sale of medical marijuana in Tallahassee was to a customer who had to be medically transported for two hours to the nearest ordering physician. Fast forward...
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow
'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
Most Florida Democrats Undecided on Who Should Take on Ashley Moody in November
With less than three weeks to go until the primary, a new poll shows Democrats in the Sunshine State have yet to rally behind a candidate to challenge state Attorney General Ashley Moody in November. St. Petes Polls took a survey of likely Democratic primary voters for Florida Politics which...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail round-up: Nikki Fried targets tech-savvy Democrats doubting Charlie Crist
Recent polls have shown that nearly a quarter of Democrats remain undecided about the Primary choice for Governor. Forget low-information voters, the Nikki Fried campaign for Governor is targeting Democratic voters who do more than glance at their campaign mailers before pitching them in the recycle bin. A new set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
POLITICO
The outlook for an abortion rights amendment in Florida
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Reverberation — The surprising outcome of Tuesday’s vote in Kansas where a proposal to strip abortion rights out of that state’s constitution was overwhelmingly defeated has sparked some to wonder if Florida voters could act as well. Coming soon?— During a televised...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder dons ‘Grim Reaper’ gear again as Attorney General race grinds on
Uhlfelder said he'll investigate Florida Power & Light on 'Day One' if he is elected. Daniel Uhlfelder, the Walton County lawyer who gained a modicum of fame dressing as the Grim Reaper to bash Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies, is donning the hooded black cape and grabbing his sickle again.
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail round-up: New ad blasts Berny Jacques over his ‘leftist day job’
'Call Berny Jacues and demand he come clean about his leftist day job.'. A new ad hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County-based House District 59 is asking voters to call up Republican candidate Berny Jacques — misspelled as “Jacues” on the mailer — and “demand he come clean about his leftist day job.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
floridapolitics.com
Gambling regulators nix Orlando Jai Alai’s attempt to add 40 performances
'It’s a bad outcome but it’s a bad outcome we are forced to make because of the authority that we have.'. Orlando Jai Alai won’t be able to hold 40 jai alai performances this year after Florida gambling regulators rejected the pari-mutuel’s petition to alter its annual license.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Comments / 0