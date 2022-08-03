NYC Mayor Adams, police slam bail reform policies amid arrests of repeat offenders: ‘Definition of insanity’

Read on nypressnews.com
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Subway Pusher
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of ADITYA VEMULAPATI for pushing a woman in front of an oncoming train at Union Square Station on November 19, 2020. VEMULAPATI was sentenced to 8 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision in New York State Supreme Court. VEMULAPATI pled guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree on June 9th.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
FBI investigates armed man arrested near home of Iranian-American journalist
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One year after Masih Alinejad, an Iranian dissident journalist, was the target of a kidnapping plot in New York City, she said authorities told her a man was lurking around her Brooklyn home last week where he had an assault rifle in his possession. Video captured from her porch shows the […]
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Paid Out Almost $68 Million in Lawsuits Alleging Police Misconduct So Far This Year
At this Rate, the Total Payouts from Litigation for 2022 Could Potentially Balloon to Over $115 Million. Brooklyn NYPD Officer Pedro Rodriguez was involved in one of the largest payouts. The Legal Aid Society released an analysis of data revealing that the City paid out $67,663,389 million in lawsuits alleging...
2 charged with 2021 murder at Brooklyn NYCHA complex as part of broader drug trafficking charges
Four men were charged for selling crack cocaine, and two of them were charged for a 2021 murder, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Mayor, New York City's police commissioner call for changes to stop recidivism
Officials say 10 criminals have been arrested a combined 485 times since bail reform went into effect back in 2020.
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
New York City taxpayer tab for NYPD misconduct so far this year: Nearly $68 million
New York City taxpayers paid out nearly $68 million to resolve alleged police misconduct lawsuits in the first seven months of 2022, putting the city on pace for more than $100 million in payouts by year’s end, The Legal Aid Society said Thursday. The total so far this year already exceeds all the city payouts in 2020, and appeared almost certain to eclipse the totals for 2019 and 2021, the ...
wskg.org
Governor Hochul, facing political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
WSKG – Gov. Kathy Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first.
NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months
“We are disappointed in the length of the sentence, but Mr. Fehring is happy to be putting this nightmare behind him,” his attorney said.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Teen Faces up to 15 Years for Hate Attack
“Hate crimes in the most diverse county in the world undermine the very fabric of this great borough and will never be tolerated,” DA Katz said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz recently announced that a 16-year-old girl has been charged with assault as a hate crime and other charges for allegedly assaulting a 57-year-old woman on a public bus near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard last month. An apprehended juvenile female has also been charged; a third female remains unapprehended.
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
cityandstateny.com
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
