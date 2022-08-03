ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz Offers Update on CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

Rakestraw Jr. has looked strong early in camp and could be a key member of Missouri's defense.

As the Missouri Tigers look to continue to make positive strides under coach Eli Drinkwitz in 2022, and become contenders in the SEC, improving defensively will play a big role .

In 2021 the Tigers would allow opposing offenses to 33.8 points per game while giving up an average of 434.6 yards of total offense per game. Simply put, the defense for Missouri in 2021 was not that great.

However, the Tigers lost cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. after just four games to an ACL tear.

Rakestraw Jr. appeared in four games for the Tigers in 2021, making one start, and recording 13 total tackles and two pass breakups.

With the start of fall camp this week, Drinkwitz spoke to the media on Monday after day one and talked about Rakestraw.

"I was proud of Ennis for being out there today," Drinkwitz said in the press conference. "There were a couple of times where someone couldn't finish the reps, so he just jumped right in there."

"One of the things we all value about Ennis is his toughness. He's a tough young man that just keeps coming."

While Rakestraw only appeared in four games before his injury, his return to the field will be a boost for a Tigers' defense that allowed 206.8 yards per game through the air in 2021.

Rakestraw will elevate the Tigers' secondary, offering Drinkwitz an assurance that their defense will take a step forward in 2022.

Columbia, MO
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

