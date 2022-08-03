Pinal County blames human error for ballot shortages during primary election

Read on ktar.com
AZFamily
New developments arise regarding primary voting problems in Pinal County
Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for Arizona governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lake is projected to move...
Some Pinal County voting locations dealing with ballot shortages on primary election day
PHOENIX — Some Pinal County voting locations are dealing with a ballot shortage, officials confirmed Tuesday. The county said an “unprecedented demand for in-person ballots” has caused the shortage in some precincts on the day of the primary election. “Pinal County is continuing to print additional ballots...
12news.com
Pinal County could see new elections director for November after 'embarrassing' ballot shortage
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials said Pinal County made a mistake and is embarrassed after running out of ballots in some voting locations just hours before polls closed in Arizona's primary election on Tuesday. County Supervisor Chair Jeffrey McClure (Dist. 4) said he's not sure how the shortage happened...
AZFamily
Some Arizona polling locations having issues with stolen pens following candidate's claim
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
Board of Supervisors to challenge the legality of Arizona gun law
Pima County District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott introduced a resolution before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday calling for the repeal of a statewide gun law, and challenging its legality.
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
azbigmedia.com
Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa
Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver
One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
Buyer beware: 18 Valley residents claim to lose nearly $50,000 trying to buy used cars
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 19 [Tucson, AZ]
Male Driver Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Sahuarita Road. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m., near Sahuarita Road on July 13th. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck and another vehicle collided in the area. As a result, one driver was trapped inside the cab of the big-rig.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5. The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours. The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 29-31
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley received more than an inch of rain from a strong monsoon storm on Saturday night, Phoenix police arrested a man accused in a shooting at a hotel that left two dead and the Arizona Humane Society rescued 31 chihuahuas from a Tempe hoarder.
