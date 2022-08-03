ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County blames human error for ballot shortages during primary election

By DANNY SHAPIRO
KTAR News
KTAR News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Elections
City
Casa Grande, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#State S Office#Board Of Supervisors
azbigmedia.com

Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 19 [Tucson, AZ]

Male Driver Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Sahuarita Road. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m., near Sahuarita Road on July 13th. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck and another vehicle collided in the area. As a result, one driver was trapped inside the cab of the big-rig.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy