Ludlow, MA

westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield leaders: dirt bikes less common this summer compared to years past

Getting Answers: An update on sports betting in Massachusetts. Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash. The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton, are being remembered for their dedicated volunteer efforts. Drought conditions creating challenges for Florence winery. Updated: 8 hours ago. The heat...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year

We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall in less than two weeks. Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. With...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a big day for one Springfield landmark. The Memorial Bridge celebrated its 100th birthday on Wednesday. The concrete ribs and spires have stood as an iconic feature in downtown for the last century and thanks to a renovation project in the 1990′s, it is sure to be a Springfield icon for years to come.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the Majestic Theatre kicked off its summer lineup this week. This week, the theatre kicked off its summer children’s program with performances of “School House Rock Live! then, they held their Motown Review at 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Another one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.! Other events include a performance of Big Yellow Taxi at 8:00 Friday night. The full list of events can be found below:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Extreme heat leaves restaurants with vacant outdoor seating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the week’s warm temperatures, many restaurant goers opt to sit inside in the cool AC and out of the sun. Max’s Tavern in Springfield had several tables to choose from outside Friday night, but with these mid to upper 90 temps this week, most remained empty.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage

Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton, are being remembered for their dedicated volunteer efforts. Those who knew the two victims said they were about to celebrate one year of commitment to each other and that sense of commitment also applied to the service they did for local veterans.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Drought conditions creating challenges for Florence winery

There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton,...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m. In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

