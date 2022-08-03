Kris Jenner’s MasterClass and My Existential Crisis

Read on www.thecut.com
Related
Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok
Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian reveals the body part that makes her feel ‘wrinkly and gross’
Kim Kardashian has revealed the body part that makes her feel “wrinkly and gross”. The 41-year-old entrepreneur and reality star spoke openly about the time and energy she devotes to her appearance in a candid new interview.While The Kardashians star insisted that she is “at peace with not being perfect” these days, unlike before, she did reveal that she gets laser treatments done after her family go to bed in the evenings.She also told Allure: “I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve...
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Taylor Swift Hides Her Face As She Steps Off Private Jet Before Being Named One Of Worst Celebrity Climate Offenders
Going incognito! Taylor Swift covered herself in an umbrella as she stepped off her private jet before topping the list of worst celebrity CO2 emissions, Radar has learned.New photos showed the Bad Blood singer deplaning in Los Angeles, California, after arriving back from London on July 5. She landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.Swift aimed to go unnoticed in portraits published by Daily Mail after attending the funeral of boyfriend Joe Alwyn's great uncle. She could be seen getting back on the ground where SUVs awaited the performer and her entourage. While focus has been on Kylie Jenner amid "climate criminal"...
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
hotnewhiphop.com
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True
Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Next Generation: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids
Modern family! The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to welcome a child when her eldest son, Mason, arrived in December 2009. Kim Kardashian followed in her footsteps, as did younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. […]
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Creating New Magic’ as She Sports Lab Coat at Kylie Cosmetics Test Center
Kylie Jenner the scientist! The reality star paid a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics lab and revealed to fans that she's cooking up something new. "In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever," Jenner, 24, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. In the shots, the […]
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Post Joking That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage
Keeping the "Bad Blood" going. Khloé Kardashian jokingly hinted that mom Kris Jenner was the latest family member to instigate a feud with Taylor Swift — by leaking her jet usage details online. The Good American founder, 38, “liked” a Kardashian meme account’s social media video on Tuesday, August 2, that light-heartedly accused the matriarch, […]
"I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons
"I always assumed it was an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. When I discovered the truth, I was floored. "
Women Who Spent $600K to Look Like Kim Kardashian Paid $120K to detransition
A former Versace model who splurged nearly $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike has now spent $120K to transition to her original looks. Jennifer Pamplona, 29, had to undergo over 40 cosmetic surgeries over the last 12 years to resemble the reality superstar, Kim Kardashian. But her happiness was short-lived. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she said.
Comments / 0