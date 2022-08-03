The regular life-guarded swimming area at North Ocean Beach on the Assateague Island National Seashore, in Maryland, is again open to the public. This area was closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach, according to a spokesperson for the Seashore. During the 1940s, the area was used as a test range for U.S. Navy missiles and bombs. Debris was buried on the island in the 1950s and occasionally shows up on the beaches, the worker said, adding, “Unfortunately, six different pieces washed ashore on Saturday and Sunday of last week, necessitating the closure.”

