CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez (quad) sidelined Thursday for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quadriceps strain. Narvaez was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Pirates with a quadriceps strain. The Brewers designated Pedro Severino for assignment on Wednesday, so they called up Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville to help fill the void. Victor Caratini will catch for Brandon Woodruff and bat seventh in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MILWAUKEE, WI

