Martha Wood, 94, of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg
Services for 94-year-old Martha Wood of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
Hospital Board of Trustees Awards Bid For Expansion Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The expansion project that will bring a new Emergency Department to Spencer Hospital took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees hired a general contractor. Hospital President Bill Bumgarner tells KICD News he and the rest of the board very surprised to...
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
100th Year of Northwest Am Tournament
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Close to 400 golfers from all over the country are in Spencer for this week’s 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament at the Spencer Golf & Country Club. Bill Zinn serves as Chairperson for the tournament. He tells KICD News this year’s...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Spencer Schools Vote to Continue Partnership With Virtual Mental Health Company
Spencer, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Spencer Schoolboard voted to continue utilizing the services of Classroom Clinic, a company specializing in virtual mental health services. Superintendent Terry Hemann was happy to be able to have these services available, as it can be hard for parents to...
Hartley Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Weapons Charge
A Hartley man has pled guilty to illegally owning a firearm as a felon in Sioux City Federal District Court. 34 year old Joe Ripka was arrested in December after a traffic stop in Cherokee County. Ripka had been pulled over for having no license plates on his vehicle. During the stop he reportedly showed signs of impairment and deputies brought in a K9 which signaled the presence of a substance in the car.
