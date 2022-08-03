A Hartley man has pled guilty to illegally owning a firearm as a felon in Sioux City Federal District Court. 34 year old Joe Ripka was arrested in December after a traffic stop in Cherokee County. Ripka had been pulled over for having no license plates on his vehicle. During the stop he reportedly showed signs of impairment and deputies brought in a K9 which signaled the presence of a substance in the car.

HARTLEY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO