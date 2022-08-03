ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Martha Wood, 94, of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 94-year-old Martha Wood of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Hospital Board of Trustees Awards Bid For Expansion Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The expansion project that will bring a new Emergency Department to Spencer Hospital took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees hired a general contractor. Hospital President Bill Bumgarner tells KICD News he and the rest of the board very surprised to...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant

Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
RUTHVEN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Lake Park, IA
City
Harris, IA
kicdam.com

100th Year of Northwest Am Tournament

Spencer, IA (KICD) – Close to 400 golfers from all over the country are in Spencer for this week’s 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament at the Spencer Golf & Country Club. Bill Zinn serves as Chairperson for the tournament. He tells KICD News this year’s...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager

Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church
kicdam.com

Hartley Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Weapons Charge

A Hartley man has pled guilty to illegally owning a firearm as a felon in Sioux City Federal District Court. 34 year old Joe Ripka was arrested in December after a traffic stop in Cherokee County. Ripka had been pulled over for having no license plates on his vehicle. During the stop he reportedly showed signs of impairment and deputies brought in a K9 which signaled the presence of a substance in the car.
HARTLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy