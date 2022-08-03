Read on www.psychologytoday.com
ZDNet
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US
The economic gender divide goes beyond the wage gap -- which is still very much a concern, as women earn 82 cents for every $1 earned by men on average in the U.S. Women also tend to own fewer...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
CNBC
The 10 most common industries new grads get jobs in—some pay more than $60,000 a year
More than 4 million college students graduate every year, according to Educationdata.org. Those graduates completing their studies this year are likely flocking the job market, hoping to start building their lives and careers. When it comes to where they go directly after school, their paths vary. Some start working in...
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...
Have CEOs Been Meaner to Their Employees Lately?
If you haven’t watched Severance, Ben Stiller’s nine-episode psychological thriller on a dystopian workplace, you should fix that immediately. And if you have, some recent messages from real-life titans of industry to their employees will feel spookily familiar. Here are a few choice sound bites, courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.
Inc.com
Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs
A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
psychologytoday.com
Ambitious Career Aspirations: A Double-Edged Sword
Aspirations are relevant for intergenerational mobility and well-being. Career aspirations at a young age predict later achievements. When achievement toward the end of one's working life exceeds early aspirations, life satisfaction improves. Higher aspirations lead to higher achievements. At least, that is true in the context of educational and occupational...
JOBS・
Job Market Changes Quickly for New College Grads
It wasn’t too long ago when the headlines were full of good news for younger career professionals. Prior to Labor Day, 2022 -- when an army of newly-minted college graduates was expected to hit the job market -- labor experts viewed the job sector with a mostly positive outlook.
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
marketplace.org
A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close
The Trade Adjustment Assistance program has been a safety net for workers hurt by trade competition since 1962. In July, 60 years after it was introduced, it stopped accepting new applications. Kara Reynolds, an economics professor at American University, joined “Marketplace’s” Kai Ryssdal to talk about what it means to...
Phys.org
New skills are the high road to higher salaries, study finds
A new study by Jeroma Adda (Department of Economics) finds that the acquisition of skills is the main contributor to higher salaries for workers, with the magnitude of the effect differing according to the type of skill and the career stage of the worker. Although workers can acquire skills on the job, those who undergo training before entering the job market generally obtain greater wages and are in unemployment less often.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
