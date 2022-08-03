ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs

With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#Poverty#Sociology#Social Capital#Linkedin#Linus Business#Americans
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Have CEOs Been Meaner to Their Employees Lately?

If you haven’t watched Severance, Ben Stiller’s nine-episode psychological thriller on a dystopian workplace, you should fix that immediately. And if you have, some recent messages from real-life titans of industry to their employees will feel spookily familiar. Here are a few choice sound bites, courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs

A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
GEORGIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Ambitious Career Aspirations: A Double-Edged Sword

Aspirations are relevant for intergenerational mobility and well-being. Career aspirations at a young age predict later achievements. When achievement toward the end of one's working life exceeds early aspirations, life satisfaction improves. Higher aspirations lead to higher achievements. At least, that is true in the context of educational and occupational...
JOBS
TheStreet

Job Market Changes Quickly for New College Grads

It wasn’t too long ago when the headlines were full of good news for younger career professionals. Prior to Labor Day, 2022 -- when an army of newly-minted college graduates was expected to hit the job market -- labor experts viewed the job sector with a mostly positive outlook.
COLLEGES
nationalinterest.org

Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War

The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
MILITARY
marketplace.org

A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close

The Trade Adjustment Assistance program has been a safety net for workers hurt by trade competition since 1962. In July, 60 years after it was introduced, it stopped accepting new applications. Kara Reynolds, an economics professor at American University, joined “Marketplace’s” Kai Ryssdal to talk about what it means to...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New skills are the high road to higher salaries, study finds

A new study by Jeroma Adda (Department of Economics) finds that the acquisition of skills is the main contributor to higher salaries for workers, with the magnitude of the effect differing according to the type of skill and the career stage of the worker. Although workers can acquire skills on the job, those who undergo training before entering the job market generally obtain greater wages and are in unemployment less often.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy