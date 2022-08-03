Bus brings recreational activities to neighborhoods across Hampton

Read on www.wtkr.com
Foster parents desperately needed in Hampton Roads, agency leaders say
NORFOLK, Va. — Foster care agency leaders in Hampton Roads tell 13News Now they are in desperate need of people with some room in their homes. A private agency director in Norfolk said recently he hasn't had any luck finding foster homes for dozens of kids. "Overall, I have...
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Portsmouth native launches new summer program to keep kids on the right path
The goal of GYM aims to keep kids on the right path, out of trouble and show them positive influences to break the cycle of violence.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend
Summer is coming to an end very soon! News 3 is working for you with 3 fun things you can do this weekend.
travelnowsmart.com
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
Chesapeake Public Schools hosts “Get On The Bus” event
The "Get On The Bus" event will take place on Saturday August 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar Smith Middle School, 2500 Rodgers Street.
Portsmouth aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted Monday
The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will do aerial spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on August 8th between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Virginia Business
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Ice Cream Shop Sommer Freeze Debuts At Buckroe Beach
HAMPTON—There’s nothing like a warm, seaside breeze on a hot summer day and being able to stop for ice cream or some other fun treat. That’s what Veronica Sommer thought when she was out with her children at Buckroe Beach one day and couldn’t find a place to resolve that craving.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Low Country Boil
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef and Owner of Soulivia’s Art + Soul and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar, Camille Sheppard, joined us on HRS to make a Low Country Boil complete with sausage, crawfish, shrimp, crabs, potatoes, and corn. Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant. 141 Hillcrest...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
WTKR
Conner Pittman Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Singer/Songwriter and Improv Comic Connor Pittman performs two songs on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday!. August 5 at 10 p.m. - HK On The Bay (Virginia Beach) August 12 at 3:30 p.m. - Berret's Seafood (Williamsburg) August 18 at 8 p.m. - Push Comedy...
Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
Two years after a tropical storm-spawned-tornado damaged several buildings in downtown Suffolk, the buildings will fall to make way for a new Festival Events Park.
City cracks down on businesses after overnight shooting in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — After four people were shot in Downtown Norfolk early Friday morning, Norfolk city leaders said they are cracking down on all businesses in the entertainment district. "Make no mistake, this latest event is now the end," said Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer during a press conference.
