Hampton, VA

Bus brings recreational activities to neighborhoods across Hampton

By Web Staff
WTKR
 2 days ago
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill

WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Ice Cream Shop Sommer Freeze Debuts At Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON—There’s nothing like a warm, seaside breeze on a hot summer day and being able to stop for ice cream or some other fun treat. That’s what Veronica Sommer thought when she was out with her children at Buckroe Beach one day and couldn’t find a place to resolve that craving.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Low Country Boil

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef and Owner of Soulivia’s Art + Soul and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar, Camille Sheppard, joined us on HRS to make a Low Country Boil complete with sausage, crawfish, shrimp, crabs, potatoes, and corn. Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant. 141 Hillcrest...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

