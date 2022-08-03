ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend Nearly 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

By Gabrielle Chung
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 377

DiL02
5d ago

Why are so many of you so Mean and Ugly with a very beautiful thing to happen after a devastating loss. I’ve been there and I know how she is feeling. Can some of you ever be positive about things or always just negative?

Reply(5)
108
Seaclusion
5d ago

Although it’s extremely sad she lost a baby but boy did she put that front center and really enjoyed the attention ( she’s an attention junkie) when in my opinion that should’ve been an extremely private matter. Can’t stand Chrissy Teigan she’s a dingdong.

Reply(7)
93
Disco Rice
5d ago

I don’t think she is really mommy material it’s obvious but because their rich everyone will say oh congrats but seriously 😒 she does not need children she is an unfit mom in rich celebrity disguise

Reply(12)
27
