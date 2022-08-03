Watching Out for You: New task force created for robocalls

Read on www.wave3.com
WAVE 4:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22
The officer who was shot by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend during the raid at her apartment said he expected the FBI to make a move. WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with two brothers who helped...
Work to rebuild Eastern Kentucky after flooding far from over
An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease. Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park tonight to celebrate...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Gov. Andy Beshear holds flooding, Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments. He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Gov. Holcomb, legislators pass abortion ban bill as first in the nation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass new legislation to restrict abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Friday night the senate debated and shared closing argument for nearly four hours. The bill would ban “95 plus percent” of...
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
After abortion rights victory in Kansas, can supporters repeat in Kentucky?
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with...
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
After a 2 1/2 year delay, ‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ finally takes to the Louisville stage
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with a storm survivor who had their SUV washed away in the flooding. JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary. Updated: 1 hour ago. This week, teachers throughout the district...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
Fox 59
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is accepting applications for the 2023 Indiana Main Street program. The post State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
