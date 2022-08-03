Summer fly fishing choices

It’s summertime! (Brilliant deduction, Watson.) What was my first clue? Well, the water temperature on my graph reads 86.5°F in the Gulf and 88 to 91 in the backcountry. We always have hot outside air temps this time of year, plus our humidity, so why talk about it? We have another two months of this, so hang in there or get out. Just go throw a fly … somewhere.

This is the time of year Diane and I start thinking about heading out on our national park excursions, and we do have a couple planned. But those must be scheduled around tarpon charters, casting lessons and backcountry snook and redfish trips that are still on the books.

We are headed to the Dry Tortugas first (closer to home). I know, it’s still going to be hot down there — but neither of us has been, and it’s at it least crowded this time of year making it much easier to get on the ferry. I wonder why?

After that, my thoughts will turn toward heading north somewhere to where it’s cool and refreshing. Ya, sure, it was 101°F just a couple of weeks ago in Minnesota for crying out loud, and 109°F near Spokane, Washington, today! Half of the Midwest is flooded. So travel could be tough.

We may have to stay closer to home and just drive up to Georgia. I know it’s not much better heat-wise there, but they still have some cool water as of now. The Chattooga River runs a “wet wadable” 65° to 74°F right now, or there’s the Nantahala in North Carolina that will bring you chills or hypothermia averaging 45° to 50°F. Now we’re talkin’.

The Chattooga is a beautiful river journey. Burt Reynolds and his gang canoed it in the movie Deliverance (don’t worry about banjo music; it wasn’t a documentary). One of the five largest and longest free-flowing rivers in the Southeast, the Chattooga begins its 52-mile journey below Whiteside Mountain in Jackson County near Cashiers, N.C.

From there, it flows south, entering the Nantahala National Forest below Cashiers Lake. After leaving North Carolina, the river forms the border between South Carolina and Georgia, flanked by the Sumter National Forest in South Carolina and the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia.

The river offers a variety of trout fishing experiences before entering Lake Tugalo in northeastern Georgia. It earned a designation as a National Wild and Scenic River in 1974, and Trout Unlimited rates it as one of the top 100 trout streams in the nation.

Depending on which section you’re fishing, the Chattooga is regulated as wild trout waters, delayed-harvest waters and general waters. The 10-mile section of the Chattooga in North Carolina is exclusively wild brown trout country and is regulated as wild trout/natural bait waters.

The best access to this area is off NC Highway 107 south of Cashiers to Bullpen Road. The river is a short hike from a state-maintained parking lot. This time of year, I would definitely be using a dry-dropper rig or dragging a Woolly Bugger. There is also a lot of great hiking and scenery along this beautiful river.

My chiropractor, Ross Grappin of Grappin Chiropractic Clinics, just got back from up there and said that he and his family had a great time. Ross is responsible for keeping me up on the poling platform (thanks, Doc). He said he didn’t hear any banjos playing either.

The Nantahala River is famous for its whitewater rafting and kayaking opportunities. In fact, it was the first venue for the Whitewater Olympics. Despite having some great white waters, it also offers great trout fishing. In fact, the Nantahala is also listed in Trout Unlimited’s Guide to America’s 100 Best Trout Streams.

The river flows through the Nantahala National Forest, starting at Standing Indian Mountain. The river is close to Franklin and Bryson City, offering easy access for locals and us Floridians alike. The upper part of the river is home to several creeks and streams that are part of the wild trout waters program and are managed by the U.S. Forest Service as such.

Excellent trout fishing can be found in most parts of this river, including the headwaters above Nantahala Lake, the Upper Nantahala below the confluence with Whiteoak Creek, and the Lower Nantahala down through the Nantahala Gorge. There are wild rainbow, brown and brook trout throughout much of the river, and hatchery fish are stocked in the lower river also.

There are plenty of campgrounds and natural preserves that this river passes through. Access to the headwaters isn’t easy, but if you’re willing to make the trek, the fishing where all the smaller streams come together is amazing — what a great place to catch some wild trout.

When the dam isn’t running, the section below the powerhouse (the lower Nantahala) has a lot of holdover fish and offers a moderate flow ideal for wading. I have spent quite a bit of time on all of these sections, and they are great places to go cool off and catch some fish.

There are also plenty of main roads and Forest Service roads that provide easy access both up- and down-stream. There is an unpaved service road, Forest Road 67, which follows the river for about six miles from Mooney Falls. This is a canyon-like area that offers camping and plenty of wading and shoreline fishing. You’ll also find some tributaries in the area.

So now you have a tough choice: Stay home and fish early for tarpon, reds and snook — or head north to cool off in a river and catch brown, brook and rainbow trout. It’s a tough call, but whichever you choose …

… choose to stay fly.

