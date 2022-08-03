Senior daze

Ain’t it great to be retired? All that time on our hands that we never, ever had before. We get coffee discounts at our favorite fast-food joint. We see doctors so frequently, they call us by name and ask how our pets are doing. We wield our DVR remotes like Obi-Wan Kenobi’s light saber, expertly pausing “Wheel of Fortune” when the kids call.

Yes, fellow Boomers, life is good. But perhaps the best part is that (aside from the aforementioned doctor appointments) our weekly schedule is wide open for outside adventure. However, some days are more “senior-friendly” than others.

Can we all agree that weekends are not the time for us old folks to be outdoors, boating or otherwise? There are too many members of the Woo-Hoo tribe out and about. Woo-Hoo Nation, as we all know, is a loosely affiliated group of fun-seekers easily identified by their whoops, war cries, and total disregard for decorum.

Woo-Hoos flock to sandbars, standing waist-deep in the same spot for hours, perfecting the art of relieving themselves without so much as a wink. While not necessarily young, they remember being so and are hellbent to squeeze out another ounce of “F-U-N" before they become … well, us. SMH, as the youngsters say, or now just type. Emoji, emoji. Anyway, forget the idea of going outside on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prior to the weekend is, of course, Friday. One would think that would be a great day to appreciate our great outdoors. Perhaps back in 1985! Sometime before 2000, people stopped working on Fridays and three-day weekends are the norm. Didn’t you get the memo?

Just like on the “official” weekend, Woo-Hoos abound, as do dentists sitting in fancy boats stuck on oyster bars, looking up the number for SeaTow. Take my cue and look for an early bird dinner special instead.

Thursday? Nope. Terrible day to be on the water. The Great Outdoors used to be empty, devoid of human activity, on Thirsdays — but not now. You want to know who goes to the beach and waterways on Thursday? People who got rich when dear, old Uncle Phil kicked the bucket and left them scads of money. Now they have a boat so big, their wake is registered as a deadly weapon.

And their beach etiquette? The wealthy bring their equally well-to-do dogs, without manners and intent on wiping out Earth’s shorebird population. Despite their money, they can't seem to afford plastic bags to clean up after their overpriced mutts. Rich folks are just plain scary. Thursdays are definitely out.

Bad news about Wednesday, the next day on our list. Remember when there was a “best day” to visit Disney World? Word got out, and the same is true of mid-week on our waterways.

If your air conditioner conks out on Hump Day, just try getting hold of your A/C repair company. The entire office is at the sandbar, getting toasted in more ways than one. They’re Woo-Hoo’ing while you sit in an Indian sweat lodge. Not good. Do yourself a favor and schedule dental checkups on Wednesdays instead (and ask him if he ever got his boat unstuck).

We seniors, then, are left with Mondays and Tuesdays. But, if ever a day of the week needed a day off, it’s poor, tired Monday. Mother Nature has quite a hangover after a weekend of excess. Fish have been harassed. Manatees mangled. Birds annoyed from the endless drone of bluetoothed-speaker music. If you turn up your hearing aid, the faint echo of “Woo-hoo!” can still be heard. Let’s give Monday a day off, for all of our sakes.

That leaves just one choice. Tuesday is THE day — the absolute perfect day of the week for seniors to be outside and on the water. Peaceful, relaxing, uncrowded. However, we do get a special discount at Beall’s on Tuesdays, so be sure you plan time for that too.

And when you do make it out, don’t forget to let out a little “woo-hoo” of your own. Let’s show the world how WE used to do it.