Study: COVID-19 skin patch may work better than traditional shots

BOSTON - A new study finds that a COVID vaccine skin patch may work better than traditional shots, which is welcome news for those who don't like needles.

Currently, available COVID vaccines provide some protection against infection with the omicron variant but that immunity wanes quickly.

Researchers in Australia have now found a patch that delivers a vaccine directly into the skin, rich in immune cells, and produces a much larger antibody response against the omicron variant compared to the same vaccine delivered by needle and syringe.

The patches are stable at room temperature, require a smaller amount of vaccine, and are easier to administer. They now need to be studied in human clinical trials.