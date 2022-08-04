ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: COVID-19 skin patch may work better than traditional shots

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

Study: COVID-19 skin patch may work better than traditional shots 00:49

BOSTON - A new study finds that a COVID vaccine skin patch may work better than traditional shots, which is welcome news for those who don't like needles.

Currently, available COVID vaccines provide some protection against infection with the omicron variant but that immunity wanes quickly.

Researchers in Australia have now found a patch that delivers a vaccine directly into the skin, rich in immune cells, and produces a much larger antibody response against the omicron variant compared to the same vaccine delivered by needle and syringe.

The patches are stable at room temperature, require a smaller amount of vaccine, and are easier to administer. They now need to be studied in human clinical trials.

The Aktivis
1d ago

ah, more human trials are needed. I'm wondering what type of cells these patches are "rich" with. The vaccines were using spike proteins but this article did not state spike proteins. I want to know what cells are in these patches and where they are gathered from

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

