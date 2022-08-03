ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Kamala Harris to come to Boston on Thursday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

VP Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday 00:17

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday to talk about the fight for reproductive rights.

Harris will meet with state legislators and local leaders in a roundtable discussion. Then she will travel to Martha's Vineyard for two Democratic National Committee events.

Vice President Harris has said she has a "deep sense of outrage" over the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Her visit is part of a national tour on the issue of reproductive rights.

After the decision, protests erupted in Boston. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill protecting abortion and reproductive rights.

J.R. Parsons
2d ago

oh good heavens Boston, roll out the red carpet and have tea party......

james gerber
2d ago

Why isn't she in Kentucky to look at all the devistation.

#fblessatlast#
2d ago

I wonder which climate change story they’ll get🤣🤣🤣

