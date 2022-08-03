Man acquitted following 3-day jury trial

An Owatonna man has been acquitted of all charges following a three-day jury trial for an alleged domestic assault incident.

Angel Carrera Valdez, Jr., 26, was found not guilty Wednesday afternoon by a jury of his peers. Valdez was originally charged in June with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, a felony, and one misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received several calls June 24 about an assault in progress on Academy Street East. When officers arrived, they reportedly located Valdez with scratches on both sides of his neck, a ripped shirt and scratch marks on both arms. Police allegedly found a female victim on the ground crying, clutching onto her left side and breathing heavily.

Officers spoke with a witness, who reported seeing a verbal and then physical altercation, according to court records.

The jury trial began Monday at the Steele County Courthouse, with Judge Joseph Bueltel presiding, and it concluded Wednesday with the not guilty verdict.