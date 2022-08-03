Eastern Kentucky Medical Clinics Are in Desperate Need of Supplies

Read on wbkr.com
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
Love Snow? Then You’ll Love the Winter Forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
It's hard to think about winter when we're still in the thick of summer dealing with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in triple digits, but as long as the Earth keeps revolving around the sun, these days will be behind us in the next month or so as Fall sets in, followed by the chilly temperatures of Winter. And, if what the Farmers' Almanac is predicting for this winter for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois pans out, we're going to be begging for the hot and humid days of summer to return as quickly as possible.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
It Is Legal to Kill a Mole in Indiana, But Here’s Why You May Not Want To
Here's a question for you - Have you ever seen a mole in your yard? I'm sure you've seen the holes or mounds of dirt that they create, but what do they actually look like?. I have never given much thought to moles, you know the kind that live underground. They usually stay hidden underground, unless your puppy dog digs them out of their hole. The past 48 hours have been chaos in my house, and it all began by letting my dog out to potty.
Hungry? Do You Know if its Illegal to Eat While Driving in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Ever been so hungry you hit the drive-thru and immediately open the bag to shove in a mouth full of burger and fries? Did you know it could be illegal to do that in Kentucky?. Maybe I shouldn't admit in public that I've eaten while driving but it's true. I actually have done it on multiple occasions. I have a busy life and have to be efficient with my time. Now I'm learning this may not have been the best thing to do. I was reading an article from out of Illinois that asked the very same thing of drivers in that state and it got me to thinking I wonder what the law is in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
Kentucky Woman Receives A Gift That Grew Into The Sweetest Little Treat [PHOTOS]
It is always nice to receive a gift from a friend. Especially a gift that means more than meets the eye. One Kentucky woman received a gift from a friend that turned out to be doubly "sweet". DO YOU HAVE A GREEN THUMB?. Angel here and I do not have...
WATCH: 97-Year-Old Illinois Farmer Had Johnny Carson in Stitches
JOHNNY CARSON -- AT HIS BEST WITH REGULAR FOLKS. But perhaps the funniest episodes were ones where everyday, ordinary people appeared for whatever reasons and Johnny made them feel right at home. A classic interaction involved a woman who collected potato chips that looked like other objects--a pear, a pumpkin, a camel, among others. Her reaction in this clip is one of the best moments in Tonight Show history:
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
Fans Could Make Long Treks to Kentucky Once All the Buc-ee’s Stores Open [VIDEOS]
I had to look up the word "phenomenon" to get an exact definition because I want to make sure I'm not indulging in hyperbole when I call Buc-ee's Travel Centers "phenomena." The Oxford English Dictionary says the word describes "a remarkable person, thing, or event." Okay, so it would be a SUBJECTIVE distinction to hang that label on Buc-ee's. But I say it's appropriate. And I think Buc-ee's is only a phenomenon because of how much people love it.
Craving Chicken Wings? We’re Asking Who Has the Best in Kentucky & Indiana
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we're asking which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? Will Mil's Dairy Drive-In come out on top, making it two consecutive years? Take the poll and let us know!. On...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
The Mason Jar on Kentucky’s Black Mountain Is an Off-Road Driver’s Dream [VIDEO]
I do not own a four-wheel drive vehicle, but I love them. And my experience with them as off-road vehicles is merely as a young passenger...who became an "old passenger" with great memories. When I was a kid, we'd visit our relatives in southwestern New Mexico every other year and...
Free Diaper Scam Pops Up in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois Facebook Groups
What looks to be a post promising parents free diapers for their babies, is actually a scam. As a new mom, I know how expensive diapers are. It's one of our biggest new expenses over the last 10 months since my son was born. So I definitely see the strain having to purchase diapers can put on families. This is part of the reason this scam makes me so mad. There are so many parents in the Tri-State area who need help when it comes to purchasing supplies for their babies. No parent should have to go without clean diapers for their baby, and I think that's why this post makes me so mad on a personal level. Posts like these prey on people who are most vulnerable and need help. It's like kicking someone when they're down, it's so frustrating.
Kentucky Consignment Shop Gets A 10,000 Square Foot New Home [PHOTOS]
Kentucky consignment shops are something of a beautiful wonder. We like stuff in the Bluegrass State. One shop just got a new home and it's much bigger. I often have people ask me "What's the difference between consignment & thrift?" Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Ten Country Songs that Mention Kentucky in the Lyrics [Videos]
We thought it would be fun to find country songs that mention Kentucky somewhere in the lyrics. It turns out that there were plenty of songs to choose from. Here's our top ten. 10: Bourbon in Kentucky- Dierks Bentley. This one is pretty obvious. 9: Blue Kentucky Girl- Loretta Lynn.
