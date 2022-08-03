Eastern Kentucky Medical Clinics Are in Desperate Need of Supplies

What looks to be a post promising parents free diapers for their babies, is actually a scam. As a new mom, I know how expensive diapers are. It's one of our biggest new expenses over the last 10 months since my son was born. So I definitely see the strain having to purchase diapers can put on families. This is part of the reason this scam makes me so mad. There are so many parents in the Tri-State area who need help when it comes to purchasing supplies for their babies. No parent should have to go without clean diapers for their baby, and I think that's why this post makes me so mad on a personal level. Posts like these prey on people who are most vulnerable and need help. It's like kicking someone when they're down, it's so frustrating.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO