ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Murder trial for ex-Badger Marcus Randle El postponed to January

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpFNd_0h3mp5IB00

The trial of a former UW Badger football player accused of double homicide has been postponed to January.

Marcus T. Randle El, 36, is set to face a jury trial starting Jan. 17, 2022, after his lawyers asked for a postponement on Aug. 2 with no objection from state prosecutors, online court records show. His trial was supposed to start Monday, Aug. 8.

Randle El is accused of the murder to two women, Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, after they were found along Midvale Drive barely alive with several gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020.

Several witnesses told police that Randle El sold drugs in Janesville and had threatened Winchester prior to her death because she owed him money, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states.

Randle El is also accused of taking McAdory’s Jeep and driving it to Illinois, where he is alleged to have run out of gas and later abandoned the vehicle in the Chicago area after attempting to set the center console on fire.

Randle El turned himself in to Chicago police in the days after the homicide, but at the time, did not confess to the murders and has since pleaded not guilty. He faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without owner consent while armed.

The first-degree intentional homicide charges carry a punishment of life imprisonment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2020 Beloit homicide

BELOIT, Wis. — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in Beloit in late 2020, online court records show. Mario Tucker, 36, was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision stemming from the December 7, 2020, shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead. Tucker was found guilty of second-degree intentional homicide following a three-day trial in May.
nbc15.com

Madison man sentenced for drug trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for possession of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the state Department of Justice. Keante Gunn, 32, pleaded guilty on May 12 and was ordered to serve six years...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023

MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Postponement#Jury Trial#Violent Crime#Uw Badger#Rock County Court
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
ROCHELLE, IL
nbc15.com

Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette

The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. |. Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t...
POYNETTE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy