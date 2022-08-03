Murder trial for ex-Badger Marcus Randle El postponed to January

The trial of a former UW Badger football player accused of double homicide has been postponed to January.

Marcus T. Randle El, 36, is set to face a jury trial starting Jan. 17, 2022, after his lawyers asked for a postponement on Aug. 2 with no objection from state prosecutors, online court records show. His trial was supposed to start Monday, Aug. 8.

Randle El is accused of the murder to two women, Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, after they were found along Midvale Drive barely alive with several gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020.

Several witnesses told police that Randle El sold drugs in Janesville and had threatened Winchester prior to her death because she owed him money, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states.

Randle El is also accused of taking McAdory’s Jeep and driving it to Illinois, where he is alleged to have run out of gas and later abandoned the vehicle in the Chicago area after attempting to set the center console on fire.

Randle El turned himself in to Chicago police in the days after the homicide, but at the time, did not confess to the murders and has since pleaded not guilty. He faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without owner consent while armed.

The first-degree intentional homicide charges carry a punishment of life imprisonment.