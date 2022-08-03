ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden's joining NATO

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - More than two-thirds of the U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it faces the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As voting continued, the tally was 74 to 1, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' accession documents.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Rose Horowitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

