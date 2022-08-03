A future without LeBron James is the right call for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Read on factoryofsadness.co
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."
The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
LeBron James’ son Bronny receives his first set of tattoos
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is entering his senior year of high school, and he has been growing up before everyone’s eyes. On Wednesday, it was revealed on Instagram that the younger James has just received his first tattoo. The younger James is...
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Realistic', Says NBA Analyst
The Kevin Durant saga remains a hot topic around the NBA, as nobody knows what will happen with the player after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. It's been a month full of rumors and speculation regarding KD's future, but so far, nothing has happened with the player.
Journeyman NBA guard says Warriors' Steph Curry is 'one-dimensional'
"Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it's just kinda one-dimensional at times."
Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension
One NBA expert pointed out how former Cavaliers GM, and current Pelicans GM, David Griffin might hold the key to LeBron James' contract extension decision.
LeBron James, Rich Paul Met With Lakers for Contract Talks
Thursday marked the first day that the four-time NBA champion is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
Are The Cavaliers Interested In Bringing Back LeBron James?
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, it was clear the franchise was in for a long rebuilding process. Fortunately, that rebuilding process so far hasn’t been as painful as many thought it would. In Darius Garland, the Cavs already possess a bona...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
10 Greatest Cleveland Cavaliers Players Of All Time
In 53 seasons, the Cavaliers have made the playoffs 22 times. That is not the poster story for a successful franchise, but Cleveland has owned a reputation of being a gritty team. After bursting into the scene in the 70s, the Cavaliers made the Conference Finals in 1976, which was their first playoff appearance in six seasons. By the late 80s and early 90s, the Cavaliers were playoff contenders, even making a Conference Finals in 1992. It wasn’t until a young, talented prospect out of Akron, Ohio made his way to the team that the team tasted the NBA Finals for the first time.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
Cavaliers Fans Can Enjoy A Fun LeBron James Debate
Through good times and bad, LeBron James has always had a special relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When he was first drafted by the Cavs back in 2003, James was seen as a possible Hall of Famer and someone who could grow into one of the greatest players of all time.
Video: Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis spotted together in Los Angeles
During the offseason, NBA players tend to take some time for themselves in order to relax and recharge before a new regular season starts. Oftentimes, players on opposite teams will hang out with each other. Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were recently seen together in Los Angeles. Nets guard Ben Simmons was seen alongside the two players.
