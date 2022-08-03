A future without LeBron James is the right call for the Cleveland Cavaliers

In 53 seasons, the Cavaliers have made the playoffs 22 times. That is not the poster story for a successful franchise, but Cleveland has owned a reputation of being a gritty team. After bursting into the scene in the 70s, the Cavaliers made the Conference Finals in 1976, which was their first playoff appearance in six seasons. By the late 80s and early 90s, the Cavaliers were playoff contenders, even making a Conference Finals in 1992. It wasn’t until a young, talented prospect out of Akron, Ohio made his way to the team that the team tasted the NBA Finals for the first time.

