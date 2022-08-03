Father releases statement after 2-year-old daughter found dead at VB hotel

Read on www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Man sentenced to 56 years after fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A young man from Newport News will be a much older man by the time he gets out of prison after Friday morning’s sentencing in a murder case. Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Sh’Kise Cappe to 56 years of active prison time in the killing of Stephen White. Cappe was convicted at […]
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
WAVY News 10
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from...
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Woman and man shot on Giovanni Ct. at Aqueduct Apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Ct. at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Ct. around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Court documents shed light on the tragic case of 2-year-old who died from apparent neglect
From the outside, a stylish York County home that was occupied by parents Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn and grandfather Dr. Timothy Raines does not mirror the house of horrors described in court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
WAVY News 10
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to the …. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from Cumberland...
WAVY News 10
VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
WAVY News 10
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior...
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Teen cyclist improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk
13-year-old Elijah Keyes was struck by a car Wednesday evening. He went to the hospital with critical injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
64-year-old man struck and killed by train in York County
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the call for the incident came in around 3:40 a.m. in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
WAVY News 10
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash on Salem Road in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m. on August 2 near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard.
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal I-64 crash in Hampton
On July 28 Kalik Kydarial Newsome was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, and five years with four years suspended for felony elude. He was also given 20 years of supervised probation.
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Call (252) 453-8204 if you have any information that could assist investigators. Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is underway. Coleman Bridge closure issues cause headaches for …. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. USS Wasp returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 18 …. TODAY: Jefferson Lab...
Comments / 0