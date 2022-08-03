ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Dylan Abad
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened after a rollover crash caused a fuel spill on the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the crash just passed State Road 60.

Live traffic cameras showed a pickup truck on its side with a puddle of liquid spilling onto the roadway.

Authorities closed two lanes in the southbound direction to clear the spill.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

