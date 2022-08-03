Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened after a rollover crash caused a fuel spill on the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the crash just passed State Road 60.

Live traffic cameras showed a pickup truck on its side with a puddle of liquid spilling onto the roadway.

Authorities closed two lanes in the southbound direction to clear the spill.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

