Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened after a rollover crash caused a fuel spill on the roadway.
Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the crash just passed State Road 60.
Live traffic cameras showed a pickup truck on its side with a puddle of liquid spilling onto the roadway.
Authorities closed two lanes in the southbound direction to clear the spill.
It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.
