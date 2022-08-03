ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzZja_0h3moONA00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until midnight on Thursday, August 4 in honor of the passing of Representative Jackie Walorski.

Walorski has represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District as a Republican in the United States House of Representatives since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWdq0_0h3moONA00

She died Wednesday, August 3 in an automobile accident.

The post Flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
POLITICO

Hill mourns Walorski and two aides

A TERRIBLE LOSS — The flags fly at half mast today on Capitol Hill as colleagues mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died suddenly yesterday. We have much more on that below. CHANGE IS IN THE AIR— …for the Democrats’ signature climate, tax and health care bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Is Liz Cheney finished?

A new Casper Star-Tribune poll shows Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican leader on the Jan. 6 committee, far behind her challenger, Harriet Hageman, in the House GOP primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Hageman had the backing of 52 percent of participants, to Cheney's 30 percent. The poll, conducted for the Star-Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, is the first independent, in-state poll on the race. It was taken from July 7 to July 11, just after the start of early voting. There's no way for Cheney supporters to sugarcoat the results, according to Brad Coker, Mason-Dixon managing director. "The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat," said Coker. "That's a foregone conclusion."
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Mark Gordon
Axios

Former VP Dick Cheney calls Trump "coward" in campaign ad for Liz Cheney

In a new campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney said there is "no greater threat to our republic" than Donald Trump. Driving the news: Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is facing a tough election in Wyoming's Republican primary on Aug. 16 against Trump-backed foe Harriet Hageman and faces a likely defeat.
WYOMING STATE
Axios

Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline

A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Republican#House Of Representatives#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy