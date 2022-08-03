CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until midnight on Thursday, August 4 in honor of the passing of Representative Jackie Walorski.

Walorski has represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District as a Republican in the United States House of Representatives since 2013.

She died Wednesday, August 3 in an automobile accident.

The post Flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Local News 8 .