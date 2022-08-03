NHS Wales: App helping keep heart patients out of hospital

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Vital heart operation that could 'save thousands of lives' is being denied to 650,000 patients suffering from debilitating condition by NHS red tape
Patients with a common yet debilitating heart condition are missing out on vital surgery that could ease their symptoms, and instead are being given medication that offers little chance of improvement, experts claim. About 1.3 million Britons suffer from a ‘leaky’ mitral valve inside the heart, known as mitral valve...
MedicalXpress
Spotting Parkinson's disease through AI
Tracking wearable sensors, filming the patients performing routine exercises, or examining their handwriting—which is better for Parkinson's detection? Researchers at Skoltech performed a comparative study of these three patient-driven monitoring approaches based on machine learning to find out what technique is most reliable for doctors and comfortable and less time-consuming for patients. The study was published in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
BBC
University of Bristol research could lead to earlier detection of brain tumours
Brain tumours could be detected at an earlier stage through a blood test, as part of University of Bristol research. The university said detecting a tumour earlier could lead to more effective and personalised treatment options. Researchers are looking to develop an affordable "point of care" blood test, which would...
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
I’m a sleep expert – exact number of hours you need depends on age and getting it wrong can lead to cancer and dementia
A SLEEP expert has shared the exact number of hours of shut eye you need to get each night - and what may happen if you get it wrong. A recent study revealed that age is a significant factor, and that not enough sleep can lead to cancer and dementia.
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
New bowel cancer film bids to raise awareness of killer disease
Two young women with personal stories of bowel cancer are fronting a new film aimed at raising awareness of the disease.The film has been produced on behalf of The Bowel Movement, a charity set up in memory of Benjamin Millard, from Frome in Somerset, who died from bowel cancer at the age of 33.The disease has received a higher public profile recently due to the tireless campaigning of the late Dame Deborah James, known as Bowelbabe, who died from bowel cancer.Emily Harrison, a teacher from Bristol, was repeatedly told she was too young to have bowel cancer when she was...
Medical News Today
How does COVID-19 affect the heart? New clues arise
They found that the virus damages heart muscle cells via an inflammatory pathway independent of ACE2 receptors. They now plan to investigate how SARS-CoV-2 causes inflammation in the heart. of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience cardiac injury. shows that individuals who have contracted COVID-19- even if they were not hospitalized-...
Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?
Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Medical News Today
What does it mean to be in remission?
Remission means that the signs and symptoms of cancer have reduced. This can be either partial or complete. When a person experiences complete remission of cancer, all the signs and symptoms of the disease have gone. This article examines what it means to be in remission. It also explores the...
BBC
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting the NHS 111 service was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm providing digital services for NHS 111, said the attack was spotted at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack targeted the system used to refer patients for care, including ambulances being...
Nature.com
Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 1 is predictive for sepsis and acute kidney injury in surgical intensive care patients
The early identification of sepsis in surgical intensive care patients is challenging due to the physiological postoperative alterations of vital signs and inflammatory biomarkers. Soluble Delta-like protein 1 (sDLL1) may be a potential discriminatory biomarker for this purpose. For this reason, this study aimed to evaluate sDLL1 for the identification of sepsis in a cohort of surgical intensive care patients. This study comprises a secondary analysis of a prospective observational study including 80 consecutive patients. The study groups included 20 septic shock patients, 20 patients each undergoing major abdominal surgery (MAS) and cardiac artery bypass surgery (CABG), and 20 matched control subjects (CTRL). The surveillance period was 72Â h. The plasma concentration of sDLL1 was measured with ELISA. The plasma levels of sDLL1 were significantly elevated in septic patients compared to both surgical cohorts (septic vs. all postoperative time points, data are shown as median and interquartile range [IQR]; septic shock: 17,363 [12,053"“27,299] ng/mL, CABG 10,904 [8692"“16,250] ng/mL; MAS 6485 [4615"“9068] ng/mL; CTRL 5751 [3743"“7109] ng/mL; septic shock vs. CABG: p"‰<"‰0.001; septic shock vs. MAS: p"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis showed a sufficient prediction of sepsis with limited specificity (AUCROC 0.82 [0.75"“0.82], sensitivity 84%, specificity 68%). The plasma levels of sDLL correlated closely with renal parameters (creatinine: correlation coefficient"‰="‰0.60, r2"‰="‰0.37, p"‰<"‰0.0001; urea: correlation coefficient"‰="‰0.52, r2"‰="‰0.26, p"‰<"‰0.0001), resulting in a good predictive performance of sDLL1 for the identification of acute kidney injury (AKI; AUCROC 0.9 [0.82"“0.9], sensitivity 83%, specificity 91%). By quantifying the plasma concentration of sDLL1, sepsis can be discriminated from the physiological postsurgical inflammatory response in abdominal and cardiac surgical patients. However, sDLL1 has only limited specificity for the detection of sepsis in cardiac surgical patients, which may be explained by impaired renal function. Based on these findings, this study identifies the predictive value of sDLL1 for the detection of AKI, making it a potential biomarker for surgical intensive care patients.
