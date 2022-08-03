Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf

Read on www.kwqc.com
wvik.org
Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?
The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
KWQC
Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Since 2000, the State of Iowa has designated the first Friday and Saturday of August as a tax-free holiday. Sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear that costs less than $100 is waived. Now, the State of Illinois has announced a sales tax holiday for...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Muscatine City Council approves $3 million settlement with Canadian Pacific
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - With a split, four to three vote, the Muscatine City Council approved a multimillion-dollar deal with Canadian Pacific pending its merger with Kansas City Southern. The $3 million settlement will allow the city to make improvements ahead of increased train traffic if the Surface Transportation Board...
John Deere Road construction starts August 8
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) in Moline will begin Monday, August 8, weather permitting. The work zone is from Seventh to 16th Streets. Workers will patch the roadway and lane closures will be required. The $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by the […]
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
KWQC
Volunteers needed for Floatzilla
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action is asking volunteers to assist with the 13th annual Floatzilla. Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River. Participants launch off from various locations in the Quad Cities in an attempt to break the world record for the largest flotilla.
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
KWQC
‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary in 2019 has turned into an annual event. “We have had a very successful year again this year, our fourth year, of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System.
Iowa-bound lane of I-80 bridge will close for repairs next week
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Interstate 80 River Bridge will see a lane closure for scheduled repairs starting next week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Fred Schewngel Memorial Bridge connecting LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, will be undergoing deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8 and lasting through Friday, Aug. 12.
voiceofalexandria.com
Broderson announces county board candidacy
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Democratic party announced Wednesday that former Mayor Diana Broderson will be the party’s nominee to face Republican Danny Chick for the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 seat. According to a news released from the party, Broderson was nominated during a virtual...
voiceofmuscatine.com
West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building
The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
KWQC
Rock Island business and property owners react to proposed tax increase
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Many downtown Rock Island business and property owners support the proposed tax increase by the Rock Island Steering Committee to fund the special service area. Others think the city already has enough taxes and wants their money to go toward something other than city employee salaries.
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
'It's up to us to create a new normal' | Rock Island-Milan school district begins new year without COVID restrictions
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Academy returned Wednesday, August 3 for its first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The academy was the Rock Island-Milan School District's choice for a red carpet entrance welcoming the new year. School principal Tom Ryan said this is the first year...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
KWQC
Rock Island Police caution motorists for school year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the new school on its way, Police warn motorists about school zones and watch for children. During the school year, children are extremely vulnerable to vehicle accidents. To help protect children, the Rock Island Police Department urges motorists to follow these safety tips:. Slow...
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
KCRG.com
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
