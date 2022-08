Your article regarding the wild horse roundups (News, “Lesser of two evils,” July 28, 2022) leaves out a very important factor. Many, if not all HMAs (public lands) also let private livestock graze for three to six months for pennies per acre. These grazing leases are the Holy Grail for Big Ag, and BLM is pro-livestock so they refuse to stop the grazing leases.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO