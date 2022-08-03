ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Fort Pierre child receives baseball Make-A-Wish

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the past week, Tyler and Stacey Green’s youngest son has been able to play baseball with his siblings. While that may not seem like a big deal to many people, Tyler says it is for 6-year-old Alex who was born with a rare genetic disorder.
FORT PIERRE, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
AURORA COUNTY, SD

