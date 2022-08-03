Read on www.wellandgood.com
These Grilled Mushroom Halloumi Burgers Pack 29 Grams of Protein and All the Calcium You Need in a Day
Do you instantly cringe at the thought of attending another barbecue because of the limited selection of non-vegetarian options? Do you feel like you’re instantly deemed the “picky” eater just for asking what other choices they have besides grilled hot dogs? Before you fake illness to get away with not having to attend one of these outdoor get-togethers you’ve started to loathe, we have the perfect and completely veggie-friendly barbecue food you’ve been secretly praying for every summer. Trust us: Patience is a virtue, and this was definitely worth the wait.
Why You Should Always Clean Your Grill With a Potato
Grilling is a fun, delicious, and healthy way to prepare all sorts of meals, but it comes with its fair share of prep if you want to prevent food from sticking to the grates. While spray oils are common, some TikTok users have been shedding light on just how flammable they can be. Instead, they recommend rummaging around your kitchen for a spud. Yes, apparently you can keep your grill nonstick if you clean it with a potato.
8 of the Best Coffee Makers With Built-In Grinders, Because the Key to a Perfect Cup Is Freshly-Ground Beans
If there’s one thing that most of us are unwilling to sacrifice when it comes to our morning routine, it’s coffee. In fact, more than half of the entire American population start their day with a jolt of java, per the National Coffee Association, and it doesn’t look like those statistics are changing any time soon. What’s more, with few of us actually going into an office during the work week, we’re more dependent on home-brewed coffee than ever before. This emphasizes the need for quality and reliable coffee makers that can churn out a cup of Joe that resembles the fancy and expensive ones we used to pick up on our way to work.
6 RD-Approved Breakfast Ice Cream Recipes Packed With Protein and Gut Benefits (Because, Heat Wave)
You never need an excuse to eat ice cream, especially during the summer when it is at least one million degrees outside. But now, more than ever, with record-setting heat waves sweeping the country, your propensity to eat frozen anything is undoubtedly at an all-time high from morning to night. And to help you accomplish that very goal, we bring you the best sweltering summer breakfast ideas... ever. They come, of course, in the form of breakfast ice cream recipes.
Every Single One of These 3-Ingredient Mexican Paleta Recipes Is Bursting With Anti-Inflammatory Benefits
Nothing brings back childhood summertime memories like the sound of the frozen treat truck that would make its way down the block during the hottest part of the day, offering a refreshing spread of colorful cones and popsicles. If it wasn’t the blaring jingle emanating from the speakerphone, it was the screaming children that followed, begging their parents for some extra change in an attempt to get away with buying one of each on the menu. Between the strawberry shortcake crunch bars and the rocket pops, choosing the flavor of the day was always the toughest part.
AOL Corp
6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden
Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
How to get rid of carpenter bees: identification methods and natural ways to deter them
Carpenter bees, unlike honey bees or bumblebees, can be destructive in your home and yard, burrowing deep into fascia, siding, decking, and any other wooden structures. So it's no wonder that knowing how to get rid of carpenter bees is on your mind, as they can quickly become a problem and once a female carpenter bee has begun the burrowing behavior, she builds a network of long tunnels, gradually destroying the wood...
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
marketplace.org
Horses are again working in French vineyards
Two horses, moving surprisingly briskly between rows of vines, are clawing up weeds with rakes they drag behind them. It’s a scene that, not so long ago, you might only see in a sepia postcard conjuring a bygone age. But now, horses are working again in French vineyards. Some...
4 Delicious Ways To Use Tamarind, the Tropical Fruit Loaded With Longevity-Boosting Polyphenols
When the weather report says heatwave for the next few weeks, there are a few things you need to do to prepare for the worse. First, gather every towel in sight to collect all of the sweat that will be building up on your upper lip (just me?). Then, grab all the most cooling fans in sight to create a wind vortex as powerful as the wind gusts of a category five hurricane. And lastly, find the most hydrating beverage possible to stay as cool, calm, and collected as possible.
What Are Plant-Based Tonics, and Should You Be Drinking Them?
Wellness-centric beverages have come a long way from the highly problematic “detox” teas of the last decade. We guzzle gut-friendly kombucha (heck, we've even tried to make our own), crave cold brew no matter the temp, dapple in drinking vinegars, and wake up dreaming of frothy matcha lattes for a longevity boost daily. However, we have our eyes on a new type of health-promoting beverage: plant-based tonics. This new drink category claims to do everything from quelling anxiety, improving digestion, boosting your mood naturally, and helping with focus.
I Swear By This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack At The Airport
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?
Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
This Kayak Folds Up Like a Piece of Paper, and Is Perfect for City Dwellers Dreaming of Getting on the Water
If you live in an apartment, I highly doubt a kayak or canoe is number one on your list of things to stuff it with. The last thing anyone wants is to clutter up space, especially when there's so little of it in the first place. City dwelling calls for things like under-the-bed storage and foldaway furniture, not clunky, once-in-a-while pieces of recreation gear that you can't shove into a closet or under your desk.
BTW, Your Oven Already Has a Built-In Setting That Will ‘Transform’ It Into an Air Fryer
Between my coffee machine, toaster oven, and blender, finding empty room on my kitchen countertop is a near-impossible task. Much like a game of Tetris, it often takes me an embarrassing amount of time to reconfigure my entire kitchen setup just to lay a cutting board flat to chop up some veggies. With kitchen appliances getting seemingly bulkier by the minute, finding ways to cut down on clutter is always a top priority—that is, in my household at least.
Try This Soothing ‘4-Segment’ Relaxation Strategy To Banish Sleepless Nights Once and for All
With nearly eight billion people worldwide, finding things we can all relate to can quickly prove massively challenging. Whether it be political ideology, religion, or something as simple as your favorite pizza toppings (sorry, pineapple, you’re so not welcome here), agreeing to disagree usually becomes the only thing we can actually agree on.
The Best Way To Get Rid Of Poison Sumac
Poisonous plants in your yard are more than just an eyesore; they can cause health issues when you come in contact with them. Get rid of poison sumac this way.
This Fancy Sleep Mask Is Like Having a Set of Blackout Curtains for My Eyes—And I’ve Never Slept Better
If there’s anything I value in life, it’s being comfortable. If I have extra money, I’m getting a massage. If there’s a rainy day? Cancel my plans—I have movies to watch in bed. Yet there's one iconic symbol of coziness that I've never quite embraced until recently: the sleep mask.
Flip-Flops Are Notoriously Awful for Your Feet—Which Is Why You Really Need This Ergonomic Pair With Arch Support
Raise your hand if you've made the grave error of choosing a pair of flip-flops to do some serious walking in. Also raise your hand if you've had to soak your feet in ice water after a long, painful day in said flip-flops, and to this day, have scarring in between your big toe and second toe. Lesson learned, but that doesn't change the fact that sometimes, especially in the summer, you just want a comfortable, walkable flip-flop that won't leave you torn and tattered. And until now, there have been *very* few options.
