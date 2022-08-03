If there’s one thing that most of us are unwilling to sacrifice when it comes to our morning routine, it’s coffee. In fact, more than half of the entire American population start their day with a jolt of java, per the National Coffee Association, and it doesn’t look like those statistics are changing any time soon. What’s more, with few of us actually going into an office during the work week, we’re more dependent on home-brewed coffee than ever before. This emphasizes the need for quality and reliable coffee makers that can churn out a cup of Joe that resembles the fancy and expensive ones we used to pick up on our way to work.

