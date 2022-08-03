ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleeding woman reportedly seen yelling for help from tractor-trailer cab in NJ: police

By Finn Hoogensen
 6 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a bleeding woman was reportedly seen yelling for help from inside.

South Brunswick Police responded to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota around 2 p.m. after a witness said a woman was in a white tractor-trailer cab yelling for help. The witness told police the woman was bleeding from her face and a man pulled her back into the cab.

The white tractor-trailer cab headed south on Route 130 and got off at the Ridge Road exit, according to police.

The victim was described as a white/Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a flannel shirt.

The suspect is an older white man who is bald, has a white beard and is wearing a blue shirt.

Police shared video (below) showing the white tractor-trailer cab on Route 130.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646.

