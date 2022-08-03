Bleeding woman reportedly seen yelling for help from tractor-trailer cab in NJ: police
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a bleeding woman was reportedly seen yelling for help from inside.
South Brunswick Police responded to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota around 2 p.m. after a witness said a woman was in a white tractor-trailer cab yelling for help. The witness told police the woman was bleeding from her face and a man pulled her back into the cab.
The white tractor-trailer cab headed south on Route 130 and got off at the Ridge Road exit, according to police.
The victim was described as a white/Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a flannel shirt.
The suspect is an older white man who is bald, has a white beard and is wearing a blue shirt.
Police shared video (below) showing the white tractor-trailer cab on Route 130.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0