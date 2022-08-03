Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School

Read on bigislandnow.com
bigislandnow.com
Traffic Pattern in Effect Weekly on Puainako Street
Hawai‘i Police Department and the State Department of Transportation report that starting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m., vehicles traveling east on Puainako Street will no longer be able turn left into Waiākea Intermedate and Waiākea elementary schools. Motorists are advised that in order to access...
bigislandvideonews.com
Traffic Pattern Change Announced For Waiākea School Pickups
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Vehicles travelling eastbound on Puainako Street will no longer be able turn left into Waiākea Intermediate and Waiākea Elementary Schools, officials said. (BIVN) – In a text message alert issued at 12:49 p.m. on Friday, August 5th, officials announced a traffic pattern change would be in effect at Waiākea Elementary and Waiākea Intermediate Schools starting that same afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 07, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Kona High 2.1 feet 01:08 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.5 feet 12:56 PM HST. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides. Kona Low 0.7 feet 08:06 PM...
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
KITV.com
Hilo Medical Center faces surge of patients, pushing most employees into overtime
Right now Hilo Medical is handling 173 patients -- and has been operating at 15 percent above capacity for the past few months -- pushing its employees to work overtime. Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported.
Rising number of traffic deaths triggers new call for safety
Whether it's by car, moped or even scooters, the Hawaii Department of Transportation is seeing an alarming increase in traffic deaths. There's been 70 so far this year compared to 52 during the same time in 2021.
bigislandnow.com
Bayfront Area Reopens After Wastewater Spill
Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management reports the Bayfront area from the Wailuku Bridge to the Bayfront restrooms is now opened. The Department of Health has declared the area safe after a wastewater spill occurred on Waianuenue Avenue this past Monday, Aug. 1, where an estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was released.
KITV.com
Hilo Medical Center tackles patient surge
Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported. Hilo Medical Center is currently handling 173 patients, and the ongoing influx has been pushing its employees...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Man Charged With Robbery, Abuse, Felony Assault
A 30-year-old Hilo man was charged for an array of offenses stemming from an altercation at a Hilo business. Dustin Ahia-Vincent was charged with robbery, felony assault, and abuse in relation to an Aug. 2 domestic incident that occurred at Reed’s Bay in Hilo, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen’s office announced Aug. 5.
bigislandvideonews.com
Pōhue Beach Public Meetings Set For August 13, August 17
(BIVN) – Two public meetings will be held this month, one in-person and one virtual, to discuss the future of Pōhue Beach. From a Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park news release:. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park invites the community to participate in a public meeting regarding protection and potential...
mauinow.com
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
bigislandnow.com
Center For Maunakea Stewardship Helps Re-Establish Endangered Maunakea Silversword
A University of Hawai‘i at Hilo center tasked with the stewardship of Maunakea is partnering with the state to aid recovery of a highly endangered plant on the mountain. The Center for Maunakea Stewardship and its partner, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, is reintroducing Maunakea silversword at several sites atop Hawai‘i’s tallest mountain from seedlings that were grown from seeds sown at the Center for Maunakea Stewardship greenhouse at Halepōhaku in February.
Fine or time: Enforcing Hawaii’s monk seal rules
Beachgoers, beware: You could face fines or jail time for getting too close to the monk seals at Kaimana Beach.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 5, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 5, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
PGV Hosting Community Meeting on Project, EIS Prep
Puna Geothermal Venture will host a community meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2906 Pāhoa Village Road. The meeting will provide background information and an opportunity for public comment regarding PGV’s Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice, or EISPN. This is the first step in the process of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement, EIS.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
Hawaii police officer recognized for lifesaving incident
Cries for help and the sound of heavy breathing were clues that led a Hawaii island police officer to uncover a bizarre kidnapping case. It led to arrests and a victim being saved, who authorities believe was in serious trouble.
