Child in central Virginia dies from flu-related complications

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits to be loaded on cards Aug. 16
The Department of Social Services (DSS) announced it received federal approval to extend the emergency benefits another month.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
California man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond Airport, attempted to bring on flight
TSA stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Officers found a handgun that was loaded with nine bullets.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
