Sylacauga, AL

5,000 students not registered for Birmingham City Schools days before first day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools has only 75% of students registered days before the new school year. The number is actually up from previous years where they have averaged around 50%. The school system is now offering an online registration option this year. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan is urging parents to not wait until the first day.
City of Sylacauga taking board applications until end of August

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – From now until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the City Clerk’s office in Sylacauga is accepting applications for positions on four different boards and commissions. The Library Board, the Parks and Recreation Board, the Tree Commission, and the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals are in need of new board members.
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
Autauga Commission addresses Personnel Decisions, School Resource Officers

Top Photo: An Autauga County resident addresses concerns regarding road paving at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Autauga County commissioners got together Tuesday night for a regular meeting in which they addressed multiple issues facing residents including the approval to hire new employees for the Metro Jail and also to allow 4-H to use the R.H. Kirkpatrick Arena for various activities.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors

Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
[WATCH] Sylacauga City Council holds first August meeting of 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council met Tuesday night, Aug. 2, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. At the meeting, Mayor Jim Heigl proclaimed August as National Back to School Month and brought awareness to the inaugural Peyton Embry Free School Supply Giveaway, hosted by the 334 Chapter of the Blue Heart Foundation, which is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
Groundbreaking held for new $8M fire station in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials on Wednesday held a groundbreaking for a new westside fire station. Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current stations on Rosa L. Parks Avenue and East Fairview Avenue will now be under one roof, thanks to bond reallocation money.
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
