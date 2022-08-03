Read on www.sylacauganews.com
Related
sylacauganews.com
Nominate your favorite South Talladega County educators for Teacher of the Month
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Heritage South Credit Union, MIX 106.5, and KiX 100.3 have teamed up to recognize the dedicated teachers in the area who have made a positive impact within their classrooms. Teachers from South Talladega County-area schools will be nominated by the community with the opportunity to be...
wvtm13.com
5,000 students not registered for Birmingham City Schools days before first day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools has only 75% of students registered days before the new school year. The number is actually up from previous years where they have averaged around 50%. The school system is now offering an online registration option this year. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan is urging parents to not wait until the first day.
sylacauganews.com
City of Sylacauga taking board applications until end of August
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – From now until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the City Clerk’s office in Sylacauga is accepting applications for positions on four different boards and commissions. The Library Board, the Parks and Recreation Board, the Tree Commission, and the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals are in need of new board members.
sylacauganews.com
Inaugural school supply drive this Saturday afternoon in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This Saturday, Aug. 6, you can get your kids ready for the new school year with a supply drive being hosted at the J. Craig Smith Community Center by the 334 chapter of the BlueHeart Foundation. The inaugural Peyton Embry School Supply Drive will be open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga Commission addresses Personnel Decisions, School Resource Officers
Top Photo: An Autauga County resident addresses concerns regarding road paving at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Autauga County commissioners got together Tuesday night for a regular meeting in which they addressed multiple issues facing residents including the approval to hire new employees for the Metro Jail and also to allow 4-H to use the R.H. Kirkpatrick Arena for various activities.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
RELATED PEOPLE
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
After racist text, Vincent council moves to fire police chief, disband department
Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Bibb County residents want busy intersection made safer
Bibb County residents contacted CBS 42 with concerns about a busy intersection they say is dangerous and want something done to make it safer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Sylacauga City Council holds first August meeting of 2022
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council met Tuesday night, Aug. 2, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. At the meeting, Mayor Jim Heigl proclaimed August as National Back to School Month and brought awareness to the inaugural Peyton Embry Free School Supply Giveaway, hosted by the 334 Chapter of the Blue Heart Foundation, which is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
WSFA
Groundbreaking held for new $8M fire station in west Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials on Wednesday held a groundbreaking for a new westside fire station. Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current stations on Rosa L. Parks Avenue and East Fairview Avenue will now be under one roof, thanks to bond reallocation money.
wtvy.com
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
Bham Now
51 new & coming soon home listings in Birmingham—August 5-7
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 51 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Julie Kim at 205-222-9000 or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Law firm speaks out as some residents' wait for portion of water contamination settlement drags on
We have an update to a story we first brought you last month regarding people who fought 3M and Daiken over water contamination and won. Some people told WAAY 31 then that they were still waiting on their money. PREVIOUS: 'Lie after lie': Some residents still waiting on payment from...
WSFA
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the new property. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely...
Comments / 0