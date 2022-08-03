PODCAST: Oregon Media Day Recap; Breaking down Oregon's latest verbal commitment

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes said that Reser Stadium renovations are "still on budget and on time,” according to Nick Ursini of Eugene-based KEZI-ABC. There are "cranes moving steel," and columns are "up on the west side of the stadium." OSU will "still play their home games at Reser Stadium," but with "no seating on the west side, there will be roughly 26,000 seats available." OSU coach Jonathan Smith said that it “will be a hot ticket" to watch the team. Smith: "There will be a demand to get a seat. ... It’s going to be packed on one side and the energy will be there. I think it will be a fun experience" (KEZI.com, 8/3).

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO