ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Police Departments
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KENS 5

Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy