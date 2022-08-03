Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KSAT 12
Bus driver shortage forces district to remove dozens of bus routes, parents’ concerns grow
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal Independent School District parents have resorted to carpooling each other’s children in response to the district removing dozens of bus routes. School district officials said they were forced to limit bus routes this fall due to a lack of staffing. When neighbors found...
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
news4sanantonio.com
IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Highest salary of any school district': Southside ISD set for a record-breaking school year
SAN ANTONIO — It's set to be a record-breaking year in South Bexar County. More parents are enrolling their children in Southside ISD than ever before. KENS 5 witnessed the long lines at registration Wednesday and learned what's behind the growth. "Southside ISD is at a level it's never...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
KSAT 12
‘This is unprecedented’: Arsonists responsible for 42 fires in about 3 months time, Atascosa County Sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial arsonist is on the loose in Atascosa County, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff. Investigators believe the person or people are responsible for 42 fires in roughly three months time. They say the arsonist could be connected to other fires as well, but they just don’t have enough evidence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen mail
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen identifying documents. The arrest happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road. After pulling the vehicle over for a traffic violation, officers discovered more than a...
KSAT 12
Massive fire at NW Side business leads to evacuation of 80 dogs at nearby facility, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a Northwest Side generator business prompted a large emergency response and led to the evacuations of 80 dogs at a nearby kennel. The second-alarm fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
KENS 5
Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
KSAT 12
Educators, school faculty, staff can get free car wash at Wash Tub
SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and school employees are about to head back to classrooms and they can do it in style with a clean car. The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all school teachers, faculty and staff members from Aug. 4-7. A current, valid...
news4sanantonio.com
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
Comments / 0