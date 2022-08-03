ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Two Pickard Chilton Projects Recognized for Sustainable Design by AIA Connecticut Awards Program

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rew-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington

Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
LEXINGTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Jumbo Capital Sells Lowell Building

LOWELL, MA–Boutique real estate brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners represented Jumbo Capital Inc. in the sale of 75 Technology Drive, Lowell, Massachusetts to Rhino Capital Advisors LLC. The sale prices was not disclosed. Anthony Biette of Peak represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston Globe

More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester

“We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.”. Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix. Center Court...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Design#Sustainable Architecture#Conceptual Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pickard#Aia Connecticut#Adaptive Reuse#Cphc
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Melbourne
PLANetizen

To Save or Not to Save the MBTA?

According to a Boston.com article by Zipporah Osei, Massachusetts state leaders are considering disbanding Boston’s beleaguered transit agency and shift the system to the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT). A Boston.com reader survey found that many residents agree. “Although we have been told that MBTA management has a plan,...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster native part of world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A Leominster native and 2019 Oakmont Regional High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Sullivan is a machinist mate aboard USS Abraham Lincoln,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy