Marshall’s income inequality rises, population decreases, census data shows

Income inequality in the Village of Marshall is growing as more people fell below the poverty line despite a rise in the median household income adjusted for inflation, U.S. Census data shows.

The data also shows that Marshall’s population decreased slightly between 2010 and 2020 even though housing increased, which may be a result of lower average household size, consultant Mark Roffers said. Roffers compiled census data on the village as part of its strategic planning process, and shared them with the Marshall plan commission last week.

Other key findings for Marshall from the data include a gradually aging population, an increase in diversity and a peak at graduation rates among village residents.

While Marshall’s median household income, adjusted for inflation, increased from $63,642 in 2010 to $67,500 in 2020, the poverty rate in the village also increased to 17%. That’s higher than the state and county rates of about 11%.

Marshall had significant periods of growth in the late 20th century — including nearly a 50% increase in population between 1990 and 2000 — but the last 10 years did not follow that trend. The population decreased 1.9%, from 3,862 in 2010 to 3,787 in 2020.

This decline is counter to the rest of the state and the county, census data showed, as Wisconsin’s population grew 3.6% and Dane County’s population grew 15% over the same period. Marshall’s neighbors Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove grew by 22.5% and 17.9%, respectively, over the 10-year period.

Roffers said this lack of growth in Marshall can likely be attributed to comparatively little residential development.

“Household sizes continue to decline, so you really need a significant amount of housing growth to see a growing population and that’s just not happening in Marshall,” Roffers said.

In terms of population demographics, Marshall’s largest groups of people are in the 55 to 59-year-old range, the 35 to 39-year-old range and the under-5-year-old range, marking a generational pattern for the village. The median age rose from about 35.1 years in 2010 to 35.7 years in 2020, which is a bit higher than the county median of 35.2 years but lower than the state median of 39.6 years, the data showed.

The population under the age of 18 years in Marshall has decreased from 25.5% in 2010 to 25.2% in 2020, but that still outpaces the state’s under-18 population (21.9%) and the county’s under-18 population (20.4%).

Like much of the country, Marshall is becoming more diverse, Roffers said, as the Latino population has increased to 14.6% of the total population, nearly double the state and county rates of 7.6% and 7.5%, respectively.

The population of “white alone,” which includes individuals who responded “No” to whether they are Spanish/Hispanic/Latino and who reported “White” as their only entry in the race question, also fell to 75.4% in Marshall. That rate is lower than the state and county rates of 78.6% and 76.0%, respectively.

While Marshall’s population shrunk over the last 10 years, data projections from the U.S. Census show that Marshall is expected to grow to over 5,000 by the year 2050, which would mark an increase of more than 25% from today’s population.

People in Marshall graduate from high school and college at lower rates than others in Dane County and the state. While 88% of the village population over the age of 25 have attained at least a high school education, that number is at 92.6% and 96.2% for the county and state, respectively. Among the same population, 18% have attained a college-level education in Marshall, which is lower than the state rate of 30.8% and the county rate of 52.4%.

The U.S. Census data was compiled and presented by Roffers and village staff for use with the village’s update to its comprehensive plan, which is expected to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.

A comprehensive plan enables a municipality to make decisions on land use within the context of a wide range of topics, including transportation, economic development, housing and natural resources. Marshall hasn’t updated its comprehensive plan since 2011.

The final comprehensive plan will help the village budget money toward the priorities of residents and help the village decide what the downtown revitalization process will look like, Roffers said.