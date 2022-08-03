Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

Read on www.kctv5.com
AN Z
2d ago
Good! All those rioters are delusional in thinking they are patriots, they all should have lost their voting rights.
Reply
3
Related
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
fox32chicago.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents. The post Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
KCTV 5
Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Missouri attorney who served as a federal prosecutor and judge says the search warrant served in the Unified Government is likely connected to a criminal investigation. The KBI sent out a news release Wednesday, saying only that they executed a search warrant and explaining...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
KCTV 5
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kjan.com
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt in Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled...
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 5