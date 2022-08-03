ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 2 days ago
AN Z
2d ago

Good! All those rioters are delusional in thinking they are patriots, they all should have lost their voting rights.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
KCTV 5

Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
kttn.com

Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors

A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
KCTV 5

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

