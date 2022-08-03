Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary

Read on www.wksu.org
S Spikes
2d ago
I really don't care anymore about voting because it was proven out in the open these democrats cheated. It is proven throughout history democrats destroy communities and if you don't believe me then turn off your TV and go outside and see how your communities look like a 3rd world country.
Reply(3)
15
AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
2d ago
Maybe because most people didnt know about it! It wasn’t advertised at all. I wouldnt have know about it if my aunt hadn’t said anything for it! Go figure. The dems probably paid someone off to keep from advertising it
Reply
7
notagroupthinkr
2d ago
Everyone should have known we were voting yesterday...there were primaries in five other States ...All of Trump endorsements won
Reply
8
Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter
Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Gerrymandering Expert: State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Hamilton County, only 8.3% of registered voters showed up for the special race – about 49,500 people. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout.
Where are the financial disclosures?
A raft of candidates running for Ohio congressional seats this year have so far failed to file financial disclosures with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. The list includes people on both sides of the aisle, but two names stick out — both for the amount they’ve raised and the competitiveness of their […] The post Where are the financial disclosures? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Interview: Nan Whaley discusses Ohio governor race
FOX 8's Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to discuss the Ohio governor race.
Lima News
Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland
LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine expanded his fundraising lead for this year’s re-election campaign, doubling what his Democratic challenger reported raising for the month of July. DeWine, a Republican, reported raising $2.5 million between June 11 and Aug. 3, according to a new campaign finance report filed Wednesday....
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
13abc.com
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
newsnet5
Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements. The biggest, of course, were the doubts...
