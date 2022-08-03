ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wksu.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wksu.org

Comments / 27

S Spikes
2d ago

I really don't care anymore about voting because it was proven out in the open these democrats cheated. It is proven throughout history democrats destroy communities and if you don't believe me then turn off your TV and go outside and see how your communities look like a 3rd world country.

Reply(3)
15
AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
2d ago

Maybe because most people didnt know about it! It wasn’t advertised at all. I wouldnt have know about it if my aunt hadn’t said anything for it! Go figure. The dems probably paid someone off to keep from advertising it

Reply
7
notagroupthinkr
2d ago

Everyone should have known we were voting yesterday...there were primaries in five other States ...All of Trump endorsements won

Reply
8
Related
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Where are the financial disclosures?

A raft of candidates running for Ohio congressional seats this year have so far failed to file financial disclosures with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. The list includes people on both sides of the aisle, but two names stick out — both for the amount they’ve raised and the competitiveness of their […] The post Where are the financial disclosures? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Berea, OH
Lima News

Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland

LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Manchester
Person
Darrell Kick
wktn.com

Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District

The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Senate#Election State#The Ohio Democratic Party#The Ohio Republican Party#Republican#Ohio Air National Guard#Democratic
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements. The biggest, of course, were the doubts...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy