Rock Island man killed Monday in Henry County traffic collision

KWQC
Police respond to crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. Details are limited, but Highway 61 was down to one lane as police investigated. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead
COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
KWQC
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Thursday in Eldridge, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker southbound Highway 61 at 2:03 p.m....
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
KWQC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police. Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for...
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
KWQC
Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
walls102.com
Dixon man dies after being reported missing on Rock River
DIXON – A Dixon man was found dead after his family reported him missing after kayaking on the Rock River. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say that 40-year-old James Shirk was last seen in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered the following day. Authorities say the kayak has not been found, and anyone with any information or the location of the kayak should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
Suspect in theft at Grand Liquor arrested after returning to the store
Galesburg Police on Monday responded to Grand Liquor in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Police arrived and observed a male subject standing in the doorway of the store visibly upset and yelling. The store’s owner told police the man was the suspect in a previously reported case of a male subject stealing a bottle of alcohol valued at nearly $50. Officers viewed security footage of 35-year-old Jerry Moore of Galesburg approaching the counter with the bottle of alcohol, stand in front of the card reader for a moment, and then just departing the store without paying for it. Moore refused to provide officers with identification stating that disorderly conduct was “not a law, only a statute” and “he knows his laws” and to take him to jail. Officers then took Moore to jail. Moore continually yelled threats at officers and banged his head repeatedly banged his head on a holding cell door while at the jail. Moore was charged with Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing ID.
ourquadcities.com
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
Woman catches and confronts female who stole items from sister’s vehicle
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, August 2nd, responded to Maurice’s in Galesburg for a theft complaint. Two women who are sisters agreed to meet at the store. While waiting for her sister to arrive, one of the women observed 55-year-old Julie Larson of Galesburg attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot. The woman and her sister then confronted Larson after realizing numerous items were missing from their vehicle. Items taken included a phone charger, Starbucks cups, wet wipes, and other random items. Galesburg Police arrived and Larson was detained. Officers are familiar with Larson – they had responded to a report of Larson attempting to break into vehicles at St. Mary’s Medical Center earlier that day. Larson was also in possession of an IV needle and a sodium chloride flush syringe that she had taken while receiving treatment at the hospital. The women had confronted Larson and retrieved their items. Larson was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Burglary from a Motor Vehicle.
Police identify body found Wednesday in Rock River
DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (11:10 a.m. Aug. 4): Police have identified the body recovered from the Rock River as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon, Illinois. Shirk was reported missing by his family members Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Custer Avenue boat ramp.
