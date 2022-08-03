2022 Bix Jazz Festival returns this week to Rhythm City Casino

Read on www.kwqc.com
Related
Alternating Currents festival bringing over 120 musical acts and events to downtown Davenport and Rock Island Aug. 18-21
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Featuring 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events, you're not going to want to miss the Alternating Currents festival happening August 18-21 at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues across downtown Davenport and Rock Island. “Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
KWQC
Bix Lives: Celebrate 51 years of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ longest-running music festival kicks off Aug 4. The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival begins Aug 4 and goes until Aug 6. The festival honors Davenport native Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke, a top 10 jazz artist. Eight professional bands and the Bix Youth...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
‘Pay what you want’ week starts Sunday at Quad City Botanical Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens Sunday through Aug. 13. “By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer,” Paige Underwood, special events and marketing manager, said in a media release.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
rcreader.com
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
ourquadcities.com
Country acts dominate rest of Mississippi Valley Fair
While country artist Jimmie Allen was forced to cancel his concert Thursday night at Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair, the fair grandstand has three more solid acts of country music booked the rest of the weekend. The schedule of performers is:. Friday, Aug. 5: Carly Pearce. Saturday, Aug. 6: Brantley...
RELATED PEOPLE
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
ourquadcities.com
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
977wmoi.com
23rd Annual Maple City Street Machines Cruise Night Invades Monmouth This Friday
The 23rd Annual Maple City Street Machines Cruise Night will take over the Monmouth City Streets this Friday, August 5th. Club President Clifford Adams says road closures and cars will begin showing up very early in the morning for the day long cruise:. “Starting usually about six o’clock in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Wisconsin-born Nazi fighter film to be shown at Nahant Marsh
You don’t usually think of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh as a spot to see movies, but the 305-acre nature preserve and education center will be just that on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. That’s when Nahant Marsh will host a free outdoor showing (on an inflatable screen) of the documentary “Wisconsin’s Nazi Resistance: The Mildred Fish-Harnack Story” (2011), as one of the first events in the comprehensive “Out of The Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” throughout the area this fall.
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
KWQC
Bandits win one, Clinton wins two Thursday night
DAVENPORT & Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bandits and Lumberkings both used early scoring to grab home wins on Thursday night. Clinton scored two runs in each of the first three innings to grab an 8-5 win in game one of a doubleheader. In game two, Kyle Lehmann would hit a walk off solo homer in the eighth inning to lead the Lumberkings to a sweep with a 5-4 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
KWQC
Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Since 2000, the State of Iowa has designated the first Friday and Saturday of August as a tax-free holiday. Sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear that costs less than $100 is waived. Now, the State of Illinois has announced a sales tax holiday for...
geneseorepublic.com
Andover to participate in 50th Orion Fall Fest
Village participation in the 50th annual Orion Fall Festival was among the topics of discussion Monday, Aug. 1, at the August meeting of the Andover Village Board of Trustees held at the Andover American Legion Post home. The village is seeking volunteers to work a shift in the Central Park...
KWQC
City of Rock Island accepting archery deer hunting applications
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Starting Aug 8, the City of Rock Island will begin accepting applications for the 2022/23 archery deer hunting season. All applications can be obtained from the front desk of the Police Department, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office, or online. Applications and proficiency cards must...
Comments / 0