In a league operating under a salary cap, teams that best manage their allocated funds by signing contracts that will provide surplus value over the life of the deal are usually the most successful. That can be easier said than done since timing plays an enormous role in determining whether a given pact proves to be a significant bargain. Inking a deal before a breakout campaign or after a significant injury are two scenarios under which a contract can deliver positive value. When each player is reduced to a number, their annual average value (AAV) becomes a major talking point for fans and the media in any contract or roster discussions. It can be unfair, but it’s the reality of living in a cap world.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO