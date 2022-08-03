Read on thehockeywriters.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Sign Free Agent Sonny Milano
Although NHL Free Agency opened on July 11, there are still notable names that are still unsigned, such as Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes). Contending teams may look to add extra insurance players when there are still big players available. The Chicago Blackhawks don’t fit that description, but they could still take advantage of depth players. The one name that sticks out as someone that could be a good fit is former Anaheim Duck forward Sonny Milano.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Ducks, Stars, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to find a way to get under the salary cap. Could they do it without making a trade? John Klingberg talks about his deal with the Anaheim Ducks and what his future plans are. The Dallas Stars...
The Hockey Writers
The NHL’s 10 Best Contracts of 2022-23
In a league operating under a salary cap, teams that best manage their allocated funds by signing contracts that will provide surplus value over the life of the deal are usually the most successful. That can be easier said than done since timing plays an enormous role in determining whether a given pact proves to be a significant bargain. Inking a deal before a breakout campaign or after a significant injury are two scenarios under which a contract can deliver positive value. When each player is reduced to a number, their annual average value (AAV) becomes a major talking point for fans and the media in any contract or roster discussions. It can be unfair, but it’s the reality of living in a cap world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Has the Team Taken a Step Backward?
A few days ago Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic wrote an article rating how each team has done in this offseason to date. Luszczyszyn has an extensive background in hockey analytics. He has written previously for The Hockey News, The Nation Network, and Hockey Graphs. (from “NHL offseason improvement rankings: From No. 1 Detroit to Florida at No. 32,” Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic, 04/08/2022).
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Dream Team of Current and Former Active Players
Current and former Vancouver Canucks can be found making a difference all over the league. Whether they were drafted by, signed or traded for, players who have worn the Orca continue to thrive even after leaving the organization. That being said, what would the team look like had they been able to retain all their best active players past and present? This article looks at what a dream team Canucks lineup could look like made up of current and past active players.
The Hockey Writers
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Suzuki, Gaudette & Anderson
In his edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share something that the Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki said in a recent interview that suggests how deep the rivalry between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs might be. Second, I’ll take a look at Adam Gaudette....
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players on this season’s preseason roster who are seeking to revive their NHL careers. Which of them will be successful?. Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still being linked to a couple of veteran free agents. Will either wind up with the organization? The Calgary Flames are working with MacKenzie Weegar on an extension and it is believed things could be close. The Carolina Hurricanes are also close on an extension with one of their players and could the Colorado Avalanche be looking at backup options to replace Nazem Kadri?
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Wild Could Struggle if Their Goalies Get Injured
The Minnesota Wild are a team built to contend with some minor adjustments to be made along the way. Their main problem area is, like most teams, their goaltending. They have a future Hall of Famer in Marc-André Fleury who will get most of the ice time and then they have a newcomer, Filip Gustavsson. He came over from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the Wild’s veteran goaltender Cam Talbot.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks 2022-23 Season Preview
With a refreshed prospect pool, a new general manager and head coach, and the free agency period quieting down, the San Jose Sharks are preparing to enter the 2022-23 NHL season. The past few seasons have not been kind to them, and it led management to try and refresh the roster with some new faces and even some old ones. Now that the hockey offseason has reached its dullest point, it is time to look at what the Sharks have put together and what it means for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Not Focused on Final Years of Huberdeau Extension
On Wednesday evening, the Calgary Flames announced that they have signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with an average annual value of $8.4 million. This is exactly what the organization wanted, as it not only softens the blow of losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it makes the Matthew Tkachuk trade feel like a bigger success. Despite that, many are opposed to this deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Tavares, Matthews & Marner
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what might happen next season with players on the current roster. First, I’ll wonder how well Michael Bunting will play. Can he keep up (or surpass) the totals he had last season?
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Still Have Long-Term Plans for Dach
It was supposed to be a fairly quiet offseason for the Montreal Canadiens, but that changed at the 2022 Entry Draft, primarily with the trade for Kirby Dach. In some ways, Dach was general manager Kent Hughes’ big acquisition. So, Dach remaining unsigned is a source of concern for some, but it shouldn’t be. It will get done.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents
The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
Comments / 0