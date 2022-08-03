ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors

Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0

The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Jumped 18.9% in July

Optimistic forecasts from analysts grew Apple stock throughout July. Considerable increases in net sales led to positive third-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I Own EPD Stock

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is PayPal Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

PayPal's Q2 numbers beat Wall Street's conservative expectations. Its revenue growth is gradually stabilizing as Venmo expands and it laps some difficult comparisons to the previous year. Its margins are still being squeezed, but it expects that pressure to ease in Q4 2022 and throughout 2023.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Surged 27.8% in July

Sentiment improved for high-growth companies as the Nasdaq Composite staged a sharp recovery. MercadoLibre announced record second-quarter revenue with continued growth in both gross merchandise value and total payment volume. Its Mercado Pago division is expanding its fintech capabilities by introducing additional financial services.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

When recruiting basketball players, it makes sense to focus on the 7-footers instead of the 5-footers. Likewise, you can increase your odds of investing success and save time by developing a set of quick criteria for screening stocks.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Want $300 in Passive Income Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks

Healthpeak, Lumen, and Altria all pay dividend yields of more than 4% per year. All three are in good financial shape and likely to continue making dividend payments.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Target Stock Is Worth the Risk

Caught with too much inventory, Target is taking steps to correct the situation. The company has been transparent about how profitability will be negatively impacted. The resilient U.S. consumer should help the retailer thrive once again.
RETAIL

