Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
Motley Fool
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Motley Fool
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
Motley Fool
Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today
Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
Motley Fool
Should You Dump Your Financial Advisor Now That the Market Is Down? Here's What Suze Orman Says
Mad at your financial advisor? You probably shouldn't be. It's easy to point a finger at your financial advisor when the stock market takes a turn for the worse. It's important to remember that financial advisors can't control what happens in the market, and to know when to stick with yours or find a new one.
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0
The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Jumped 18.9% in July
Optimistic forecasts from analysts grew Apple stock throughout July. Considerable increases in net sales led to positive third-quarter earnings.
Motley Fool
Why I Own EPD Stock
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The biotech benefited greatly from its COVID-19 treatment last year. High gross margins put Regeneron in an excellent position to build on its profits. The stock has been a stable investment this year, and its valuation remains modest.
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality.
Motley Fool
Is PayPal Holdings Stock a Buy Now?
PayPal's Q2 numbers beat Wall Street's conservative expectations. Its revenue growth is gradually stabilizing as Venmo expands and it laps some difficult comparisons to the previous year. Its margins are still being squeezed, but it expects that pressure to ease in Q4 2022 and throughout 2023.
Motley Fool
Why MercadoLibre Surged 27.8% in July
Sentiment improved for high-growth companies as the Nasdaq Composite staged a sharp recovery. MercadoLibre announced record second-quarter revenue with continued growth in both gross merchandise value and total payment volume. Its Mercado Pago division is expanding its fintech capabilities by introducing additional financial services.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Motley Fool
This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk
When recruiting basketball players, it makes sense to focus on the 7-footers instead of the 5-footers. Likewise, you can increase your odds of investing success and save time by developing a set of quick criteria for screening stocks.
Motley Fool
Want $300 in Passive Income Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks
Healthpeak, Lumen, and Altria all pay dividend yields of more than 4% per year. All three are in good financial shape and likely to continue making dividend payments.
Motley Fool
Why Target Stock Is Worth the Risk
Caught with too much inventory, Target is taking steps to correct the situation. The company has been transparent about how profitability will be negatively impacted. The resilient U.S. consumer should help the retailer thrive once again.
