Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding
The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend
Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit
For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
